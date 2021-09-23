GOP threatens tank economy for infrastructure bill – National and International News – THU 23 September2021





The GOP threatens to hurt the economy above the debt ceiling. FDA approves Pfizer boosters for seniors and others at risk. DHS plans to stop Haitians in Gitmo. NATIONAL NEWS GOP threatens to hurt economy for infrastructure bill In an effort to thwart Democrats’ efforts to pass a $ 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to overturn a stalled spending plan. Democrats have proposed an ongoing resolution to raise the debt ceiling and fund the federal government. A Republican filibuster means not just a government shutdown later this month, but an unprecedented $ 28 trillion default on U.S. debt. Such a default would ruin the country’s credit score and do irreparable damage to the economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Raising the debt ceiling allows the federal government to borrow money to repay debts it has already accumulated. Failure to do so could plunge the country into a recession. During the Trump administration, Democrats voted with Republicans to raise the debt limit three times. Democrats also point out that deep tax cuts during the Trump administration for Americans and wealthy corporations are partly to blame for new debts accumulating as fast as they do. The Democrats’ Infrastructure Bill would raise taxes on anyone earning more than $ 400,000 and raise corporate taxes to mitigate any shortcomings. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). FDA approves Pfizer boosters for seniors and others at risk The FDA has authorized people over the age of 65 or who are more vulnerable to COVID to take Pfizer booster shots. Currently, the authorization only applies to people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine more than 8 months ago. Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson strokes will have to wait until the FDA has reviewed more evidence of the safety and efficacy of promoters for those vaccines. But Pfizer amplifiers are not yet available. The CDC is now meeting to discuss guidelines on who should get an amplifier. The FDA proposes incentives for anyone over the age of 65 who has health complications, or whose work puts them at greater risk of contracting COVID. The latter group may include health care workers and other essential workers whose work puts them in close contact with the public. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS The Biden administration plans to stop the Haitians in Guantanamo Bay Due to a recent influx of Haitian immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security plans to reopen an immigration detention center in Guantanamo Bay. The facility is intended to hold only 120 inmates. But a government listing requiring a private contractor to operate the facility suggests it could accommodate up to 400 during a “strong event”. This would mean the urgent placement of temporary dwellings using tents and beds. The ranking also requires the contractor to run the facility with at least 50 staff, at least 10% of whom must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian. DHS says it has no plans to relocate individuals to the detention center from the southern border. Rather, the facility would temporarily house migrants intercepted at sea to await relocation to third countries. While Guantanamo Bay is best known for its detention center that houses international terrorists like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the base has also long housed a DHS-run immigrant facility. This particular facility has a controversial history regarding Haiti immigrants. From 1991 to 1993, the George W. Bush administration sent up to 12,000 Haitian immigrants to Guantanamo Bay. These were eavesdropping immigrants trying to seek asylum in Florida. Immigration advocates said the decision to shelter them in Gitmo was linked to the AIDS panic as some of the migrants were HIV-positive. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: incentive, CDC, debt ceiling, FDC, government closure, Guantanamo Bay, Haiti, international news, immigrants, national news, New Albany MS, northeastern Mississippi news, Pfizer COVID vaccine, refugees, US news, world news

