Boris Johnson visits the US, making jokes but not much news





LONDONR He told the world to grow and accept the challenge of climate change. He joked about France’s neuralgic reaction to being put on the elbow by a submarine deal with Australia from Britain and the United States. He even clarified the constant confusion about how many children he has (six). British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut off a colorful piece from New York to Washington this week, managing to travel between cities via Amtrak, making a sign of guidance to his loyal Amtrak host, President Biden, before telling the French injured to prenez un grip and donnez -moi un rest. For Americans, now accustomed to a president who rarely leaves the scenario, it was a throwback to a time when their leader would go out to Britain and start lobbying for cherry bombs. Except in the case of Donald J. Trump, which involved calling the mayor of London a cold loser and telling a British tabloid that Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, was doing a bad job of negotiating a Brexit deal. Mr. Johnson has always been a more ingenious, optimistic figure, a journalist turned politician who uses humor, often at his own expense, to make serious points. What is less clear, after a five-day visit that presented signs as soothing and problematic for special relationship, is how prime ministers ‘meek style advances Britain’ s bid to show a post – Brexit role on the global stage.

This is the advantage and problem of Boris Johnson, said Jonathan Powell, a former chief of staff to Prime Minister Tony Blair. It’s a great pleasure the first time you meet him. But the problem with being a comedy act is that then you don’t take it seriously. That is why we did not consult on Afghanistan.

Britain’s involvement in a nuclear-powered submarine alliance with Australia and the United States was a clear victory for Mr Johnson, which showed Britain’s importance and offset for the White House the disregard for British views on tactics or timing of military withdrawal from Afghanistan. . However, it is a bright spot in a trans-Atlantic relationship that is otherwise a mixed bag. On the way to New York, Mr. Johnson told reporters that Mr. Biden had little immediate interest in negotiating a trade deal between the United States and Britain because he had too much fish to fry. Although not a surprise, its acceptance effectively buried one of Brexit’s key selling points: that it would enable Britain to sever its lucrative trade deal with the United States. With Mr. Mr. Johnson sitting next to him in the Oval Office a few days later. Biden also made it clear that he would oppose any British action that threatened peace in Northern Ireland. Britain has vowed to review its post-Brexit trade deals with the north, a process critics say could jeopardize the Good Friday Agreement, which imposed dozens of sectarian violence there.

British officials said Northern Ireland did not come out in their private talks, which one official described as very warm. But Mr Bidens’ public reference to him was a reminder that the issue has political resonance in Washington, and thus, continuing potential to disrupt relations between London and Washington. Prospects for a bilateral trade agreement have now been replaced by hopes for something that could be even more distant.

British newspapers reported that the Johnson administration is now considering whether it could enter into the revised North American Free Trade Agreement negotiated by Mr. Trump with Canada and Mexico. Since Britain already has agreements with both countries, this would be a backward deal with the United States. Trade analysts were confused, noting that this would spare neither side the political risks of a trade negotiation. Moreover, these experts said, the language in that deal, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, would be unfavorable to British automobile manufacturers eager to export to the United States. Anything that makes a bilateral agreement difficult makes the USMCA difficult, said Sam Lowe, a trade expert at the Center for European Reform, a research institute in London. Wed is still talking about chlorinated chicken, he added, referring to disputes over access to chemically treated American food. For Mr. Johnson, the complexity of a trade pact may matter less in the short term than the gains he made. On the eve of his visit, the White House lifted a ban on travelers from Britain, the European Union and other countries, which had become a troubling source of transatlantic tension.

Mr Johnson also called for the submarine alliance, which not only makes Britain a key US ally in the geopolitical race with China, but also has extreme political benefits from insulting Britain’s neighbor, France. Speaking outside the Capitol, Mr Johnson entered Franglais cheerfully to ridicule the French for what he said was their overreaction to Australia’s decision to break a $ 66 billion deal for non-nuclear submarines.

Donnez-moi un’s vacation became an instant social media classic, rivaled only for a moment, in an interview with NBC News, in which Mr. Johnson admitted he had six children. The exact number has long been shrouded in mystery: He has been divorced twice, has a daughter through an extramarital affair, and has avoided previous attempts to put her on the paternity issue. As Johnson sterling observers noticed, he used the Franglais version to give me a break at least eight times, going back to March 1994, when he put it in an article on house prices. Some critics argued that it was unnecessarily provocative for France, laughing at a country that has many ways to settle scores with Britain. We enjoy the time when the French get hot under the collar, said Mr. Powell. But there is a long-term cost to this. At the United Nations, where Mr. Johnson is not yet a recognized element as a world leader, he established a mix of brand of elegance and self-esteem. He told reporters that as a journalist, he had minimized the threat of a warming planet. Speaking at the General Assembly as the host of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, Mr Johnson fell into the role of a loving but stern parent.

We still cling to parts of our minds in the infantile belief that the world was created for our own pleasure and enjoyment, said Mr. Johnson, with words that can be applied to his pizzeria past. And we combine this narcissism with an assumption of our immortality. We believe someone else will clean up the mess because that is what someone else has always done, he added. My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end and it must end.

