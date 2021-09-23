Tinaishe Maramba // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame

International
In this talk, Tinaishe Maramba, a student at Keough School, Master of Global Affairs focusing on International Peace Studies, reflects on her summer experience as an intern at the Ansari Institute for Religions for Peace.
The internship allows students to work for an organization with broad respect and influence, which relies on trust to provide a comprehensive and interfaith response to the challenges of the world. Maramba found the experience useful while working towards a career in peacebuilding.
Q: What prompted you to apply for this practice?
A: I learned about the practice from my classmate Elizabeth Boyle, who attended the program last summer. I was drawn to the idea of working with Religions for Peace, an organization that facilitates multi-religious peace cooperation around the world. I also saw this as a great opportunity to gain experience working for an international organization, which is what I hope to do after completing my program.
Question:What did you find most rewarding about this experience?
A: The opportunity to work alongside the headquarters of the international headquarters for a major international organization was truly rewarding. My supervisors were all very experienced people, who are leaders in their areas of expertise and who were very supportive. I thought it was a great mentoring opportunity.
I was also exposed to high-level administrative work, and all the details of how an international organization is run. Furthermore, I had the opportunity to meet various religious leaders from around the world through meetings and webinars, learning from their contribution and understanding the work they do through multi-religious initiatives that promote peace throughout the world.
Q: What did your job involve?
A: I worked as an intern in the office of the secretary general. My job was to assist the senior assistant secretary general with day-to-day administrative tasks. A typical day might include attending a webinar where the secretary general was speaking, and writing the minutes or transcribing the minutes from a Zoom meeting she attended. I also assisted with the work of members of the Secretary-General’s office in preparing conferences and meetings. This includes preparing information notes, general announcements for participants, and monitoring the secretariat’s work plan to ensure that events do not clash in the secretaries general’s diary.
I also helped manage the database for Religions for Peace partners and experts, who are always on call to help with webinars, trainings and conferences. These people are religious leaders from all over the world. Religions for Peace have over 50 years received such religious expertise and it is one of the strongest points of the organizations. My special project last summer was coordinating the redesign of the Expert List database and improving the mechanism by which we added more people to the list.
As a peacebuilder, I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the role that religions play in peace efforts around the world.
Question:How did this practice fit into your experience as a student of global affairs?
A: The internship was an opportunity to gain professional experience, which is one of the main goals of the Master of Global Affairs program. It was an opportunity to be exposed to some of the real world issues we study in class. I am excited to bring this rich experience to class to share with my classmates. As a peacebuilder, I also appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the role that religions play in peace efforts around the world. Religions for Peace are special in the sense that it works to provide a platform for religions to cooperate in these endeavors.
One of the highlights of my time as an intern was the success of the Interreligious Rainforest Initiative in Brazil. Various faith groups have collaborated to support indigenous communities in their work to protect rainforests. Because of this initiative religious leaders are now one step closer to establishing a Permanent Interfaith Council in Brazil. Such counsel is the most powerful tool of Religion for Peace worldwide.
My witnessing experience of such developments will be very important in the Master of Global Affairs program, which is also a multi-disciplinary program. It will also be helpful in my various classes on building religious peace. I wish everyone to have this great experience!
