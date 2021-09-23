Body updates were unveiled for the 2022 World Camping Truck Series

NASCAR has announced new truck body updates starting with the season of the world truck series at the NASCAR 2022 camp.

The sanctioning body will allow Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota to update their truck noses and tails to better match production trucks for consumers, adding more identity from the front (truck nose) to the A-post.

Previously, the lower façade was common in all three truck models. Now, it is open to manufacturers to better replicate the look of the Silverado, F-150 and Tundra.

The extended identity of the manufacturer will allow the trucks on the racetrack to closely resemble those driven by fans outside of car sales. As body style changes, thrilling fans of performance on track are accustomed to seeing that they will not be affected and the same high-quality races are predicted for next season and beyond.

“We’ve always been looking for ways to be more relevant to our OEMs,” John Probst, NASCARs Vice President of Innovation and Competition Development, told NASCAR.com. One way to do this is for products on the racetrack to more accurately reflect what is available in the showroom. I think you will see a lot more production truck features in the trucks you see on the track in 2022.

The submission process for all three manufacturers initially began in September 2020 and followed the OEM Body Approval Process described in the NASCAR Rule Book. The three OEMs passed the wind tunnel test on their first attempt, which prompted final approval by NASCAR officials.

Like the current body, the coming years of truck versions will include a mix of materials. The nose and tail affected by the updates will now be made of a strong composite material compared to the current nose and tail. The rest of the body will consist of foil.

While NASCAR would like all Truck Series teams to compete with the new body in 2022, the current body will also be approved for competition in 2022 to assist teams in cost management.

Manufacturers were able to add their creativity to the new body updates, which Probst said is likely to be the biggest change that has been made with the new final product definition process.

We had opened up many more areas for OEMs to essentially apply their DNA to the race truck, Probst said. As part of this, however, we wanted to make sure that from a performance perspective, we maintain equity on the race track. If you look at the truck series now, this is the best race we are doing. First of all, we did not want to damage it, so we actually used the current truck performance for the new truck with extra character for them. While they have much more character from our process, from a performance perspective, the parity will still be really good in the Truck Series.

That ingenuity of the manufacturer during the process has made a more stylish product on the right track for the satisfaction of the fans.

They look really good with all that extra style on the protectors and the cap and on the bottom nose, Probst said. It even stands out again when you see them all painted with labels on them and the paint schemes they apply. There are many thoughts that went after them. I think fans will be on the Moon with the look of these trucks.

Probst revealed that before the conversations about the body updates, two of the three manufacturers were thinking about changes to their trucks according to the current format. Next Gen production for the NASCAR Cup series facilitated in-depth conversations about truck changes.

We said why not just take this opportunity to take some of the lessons we learned in Next Gen to open much more from the truck in OEM features and there we went down, Probst said. We have all three (manufacturers) on board. They were excited to go ahead and do so and take advantage of the opportunity to bring even more of the production truck to the racetrack.