100 percent of Alberta’s new admissions to COVID-19 in the ICU have no vaccine protection: Hinshaw

All recent COVID-19 ICU admissions in Albertas and most of the deaths reported in the province this week had no vaccine protection at all, according to chief health doctor Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

One hundred percent of new admissions to the ICU were in Albertans who had no vaccine protection, she said in the COVID-19 update on Thursday.

According to Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, is 45 people in the last two days. In the last five days, on average more than 23 people have been admitted to Alberta ICUs every day.

Tragically tragic that we are only able to keep pace with some of these types of numbers because, in part, some of our ICU patients have died.

"And this reality has a profound and lasting impact on our ICU teams," she said.

















1:18

COVID-19: Alberta intensive care units reach historic capacity, according to AHS CEO





Yiu said ICU admission numbers are high levels the province has not seen in the previous three waves of COVID-19, nor in Alberta history. She said that every day, the province reaches a new height.

Almost all current COVID ICU patients ‘have not had both shootings’

Alberta reported 1,660 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 20,180. Laboratories completed nearly 18,000 tests, setting the provinces’ positivity rate at 9.4 percent.

Officials said 1,058 people had been in hospital since Thursday, with 226 being treated for COVID-19 at the ICU. An additional 17 virus-related deaths were also reported.

Albertasians who have not been vaccinated are about 15 times more likely than those with vaccine protection to end up in hospital with COVID-19, Hinshaw said.

They are about 40 times more likely to be admitted to the ICU. About 77 percent of hospitalized Albertans with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, and 92 percent of those in the ICU do not currently have both injections.

















0:54

Nothing is really standard for this situation: The AHS president in the current healthcare workload





Hinshaw dismissed online misinformation about the effectiveness of vaccines against the newer dominant strain of the virus.

We have heard constant questions and rumors on social media that vaccines are not working against the Delta variant, but this is categorically untrue.

In Alberta, COVID vaccines have been proven to be 85 percent effective against two-dose delta variant infection, she said.

On Thursday morning, Federal Secretary of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair wrote on Twitter a response to the Alberta government request Tuesday for assistance from the Liberal government, if needed.

“For the people of Alberta, I am aware of the significant, immediate challenges facing Albertans, and I know the importance of providing support to your healthcare system,” he wrote in an official response letter.

“As such, I am pleased to formally confirm that the Government of Canada will support the final request of the Provincial Government and provide the necessary support to the Albertans during this difficult time.”

Our liberal government will always be there to support Canadians in their time of need. Please see my statement on the difficult situation in Alberta: pic.twitter.com/40XvKczt6F – Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 23, 2021

Does it make you immune to having COVID-19?

Hinshaw also addressed questions about whether previous contraction and recovery from COVID-19 negates the need for immunization.

At this time, everyone needs vaccine trials or a recent negative result on a privately purchased test or a medical exemption in order for businesses to enter the Exemption Program, Hinshaw said.

The bottom line is that my advice to those who have had COVID-19 remains the same: it is still best for everyone to be fully vaccinated with two doses to get the greatest possible protection against infection.

















1:34

Hinshaw says anyone trying to get COVID-19 for natural immunity is irresponsible





She said there is still a risk that anyone, whether cured of COVID-19 or partially or completely immunized, could become infected again with COVID-19 and continue to transmit the virus to others who are susceptible to the infection.

“People behind numbers”

Alberta Health confirmed that 17 additional deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.

Every day we see the numbers. “There are people behind the numbers,” Yiu said.

“They are husbands and partners, grandparents, uncles and aunts, sons and daughters. They are the best friends and loved ones of the people.

Six of the new deaths were reported in the Edmonton area. A man in his 40s, a woman in his 90s, two women in his 80s and a man in his 60s, all with pre-existing conditions, died. A woman in her 30s with unknown conditions also died.

Three deaths were reported in the Calgary area, all with pre-existing conditions: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s died.

















2:02

COVID-19: Alberta doctors alarmed by rising unvaccinated pregnancies ending in ICU





The Central Area also reported three deaths, all with pre-existing conditions. In that area, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s died.

There were four reported deaths in the North area, where a woman in her 80s, a man in their 90s and two men in their 70s died. All four had pre-existing conditions.

The final death was reported in the South area. A man in his 70s with existing conditions died.

Change to the quarantine checklist in Alberta

Hinshaw explained that the province has made a change to its daily checklist for those with COVID-19 symptoms, and is now recommending that when someone tests positive for the virus, any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated person in the household should be quarantined for 14 days. While not legally required at this time, she said officials are strongly recommending Albertas do so.

This is because living in the same house with someone with COVID puts you at higher risk of becoming infected and further spreading the virus to others, Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw said she acknowledges the change will have a significant impact on those with family members in school or kindergarten, and while it may be inappropriate, one change officials believe will slow the spread of the virus. .

The new checklist item only applies to family contacts, not work or class contacts.

Alberta Opposition leader says it is time for Prime Minister Jason Kenney to hand over public health decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis to medical professionals.

Rachel Notley says it has become clear that Kenney is more focused on his political survival than on the pandemic that has invaded hospitals.

The NDP leader says sound public health decisions are being undermined by political compromises.

She is calling for public health decisions to be handed over to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief health medical chief, supported by an independent scientific advisory panel.

Read more: Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney to Face Leadership Review in Spring: UCP President

Kenney is facing criticism from several members of his legislature for his treatment of the pandemic.

Several conservative United electoral associations are pushing for an immediate review of his leadership.

Kenney met with his group this week and has asked to pass a review by next spring instead of the end of 2022.