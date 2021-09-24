Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been arrested in Italy





MADRID Carles Puigdemont, the former separatist leader of Spain, Catalonia region, was arrested by Italian police on the island of Sardinia on Thursday night, his office said in a statement, with an arrest warrant issued by Spain’s main court on charges of uprising. Mr Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament, had traveled to the Sardinian town of Alghero from Brussels, where he had fled to avoid charges, first filed in 2017. He had gone to Sardinia to attend a Catalan folk culture festival known as the Adifolk Conference, according to a statement from his office. When he arrived at the airport, he was stopped by Italian police. He faces a trial in Spain for his leading role in an unsuccessful attempt to declare an independent state in Catalonia in the autumn of 2017, following a referendum that the Spanish government and courts had declared illegal to hold.

In March this year, the European Parliament lifted his immunity, an action he has fought in the courts. In July, a European court denied a request to reinstate him. Josep Costa, a lawyer working with Puigdemont, said on Twitter that he expected his client to be released soon. Shame will remain on Spain for history, he wrote. The Spanish government made no immediate comment on the arrest. The arrest will no doubt add to the turmoil in a renewed effort to seek an end to Spain’s territorial conflict over Catalonia. Just last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez met with his regional counterpart, Pere Aragons, in Barcelona to discuss the fate of the troubled region. Among Mr Aragonss’ demands is a call for a general amnesty for those imprisoned or facing charges in connection with the 2017 independence bid. At the top of the list for many is Mr Puigdemont.

In June, Mr. Snchez pardoned nine independence activists who had been given lengthy sentences for insurgency. But Spain says it cannot apologize to Mr Puigdemont until he goes to trial. The separatist conflict continues to be one of the most divisive political issues in Spain. In 2017, when Puigdemont was regional leader, the Catalan government staged an independence referendum against the Spanish government and its courts, which had declared the vote illegal. Police officers confiscated ballot papers and even beat people who tried to vote. After the central government took control of the region and after it became clear that accusations of insurgency were on the verge, Mr. Puigdemont fled Spain and was declared a fugitive. The arrest was welcome news for conservative politicians in Spain, who applauded the move Thursday night. Puigdemont should be tried in Spain for his strike against constitutional legitimacy and Snchez should be committed to upholding a fair trial without pardon, said Pablo Casado, leader of the Conservative People’s Party. Spain has repeatedly failed in its efforts to extradite Mr Puigdemont, both from Belgium where he has resided since the end of 2017, and also Germany, where he was briefly detained in 2018. A German court ordered his release his after rejecting Spain’s extradition request La Nuova Sardegna, a local Sardinian newspaper, reported on Wednesday that Mr. Puigdemont would be a surprise guest at the popular festival in Alghero, a city with deep Catalan roots.

According to Italian media, Mr. Puigdemont also confirmed he will attend this weekend in Corona de Logu, an assembly of local movements supporting Sardinia’s independence from Italy. A spokesman for the Sardinian region said authorities had arrested Mr Puigdemont shortly after he disembarked from the plane at Alghero-Fertilia Airport on Thursday. Jason Horowitz contributed reporting from Treviso, Italy, and Raphael Minder from Madrid.

