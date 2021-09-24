



Reporting Period: Thursday, September 16, 2021, through Wednesday, September 22, 2021. 23 September 2021 Below is a summary of how COVID-19 status has changed in the Sudbury & Districts Public Health Service area over the last seven days to the end of the day 22 September 2021: 38 new cases were reported and 40 cases were resolved. To date, 25 of the 38 cases had a mutation profile typically associated with a disturbing variant of COVID-19 (VOC). Five (5) COVID-19 outbreaks were active COVID-19 this week, including 3 in schools, 1 in a workplace, and 1 in a unified community setting. There were no COVID-related deaths. At the end of September 22, 2021, there were 50 active cases in our service area and 5 active outbreaks. There were no local cases in the hospital. All cases were isolated. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,392 local cases of which 2342 have been resolved and 31 people have died in our service area. One thousand, one hundred and fifty-three (1,153) were confirmed or assumed to be the disturbing variants of COVID-19 (VOC). Of the 300 local cases of COVID-19 reported as of June 1, 2021, 42 cases (14%) have been among fully vaccinated individuals. There were 223 cases (74%) in unvaccinated residents, while 35 (12%) occurred among those who received a dose of vaccine. During the same period, 8 hospitalizations were made among the unvaccinated (6 cases, 75%) and partially vaccinated (2 cases, 25%). Interpretation of vaccine status data: please note that the case count data by vaccination status are preliminary and highly subject to change. Comparing cumulative numbers from week to week can lead to inaccurate estimates of case counts according to vaccination status for the previous 7 days. Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of contracting COVID-19 for unvaccinated residents of Sudbury and counties was 6.4 times the risk for fully vaccinated residents. Recent trends In the past 28 days, the overall incidence rate of COVID-19 in our area was 64.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Residents who were 20 to 29 years old had the highest rate at 158.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. Rates between 0 and 19 years old (108.8 per 100,000) and 30 to 39 years old (73.9 per 100,000) were also higher than the general rate in our area. Rates among all other age groups were lower than the overall rate.

The local incidence rate in the past 7 days was 19.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 19.6 cases per 100,000 in the previous 7 days.

Of the 38 new cases in our service area last week, 20 were a confirmed close case contact and 10 were accompanied by an outbreak. This means that Public Health identified how these people were exposed to COVID-19 and was able to take prompt action to prevent further spread. Two (2) cases were travel-related, while 6 had no known epidemiological link.

Thirty-six (36) cases reported this week reside in Greater Sudbury, while 1 case resides in Sudbury North and 1 resides in Sudbury West. (Note: for information on defining these geographical regions, please refer to the daily COVID-19 case update at phsd.ca/COVID-19/data)

Between September 16 and September 22, Public Health identified 801 people who had had close high-risk contact with a COVID-19 case. This represents an average of 21.0 high-risk close contacts per local case reported in the last 7 days, compared to 9.0 high-risk close contacts per case reported last week. Public Health monitors directly and regularly with any close high-risk contact to monitor them for symptoms, ensure they are isolated (usually not required if fully vaccinated), and make testing recommendations according to provincial guidelines.

The positive percentage was 1.1% for the period from September 15 to September 21, compared to 1.8% for the previous 7 days.

For the period September 15 to September 21, the effective reproductive number (Rt) was 0.96 for Northern Ontario and 0.99 for Ontario in general. Vaccination Program Update To date, a total of 296,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to residents in Sudbury and counties. So far, 153,926 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 142,453 people have been fully vaccinated (currently as of 4 p.m., September 22, 2021). Note, this includes vaccines administered by Public Health, First Nation and indigenous communities, primary care and pharmacies.

During the last 7 days until the end of September 22, 2021, a total of 3,288 doses of vaccine were administered.

Overall, 87.6% of residents of Sudbury and counties aged 12+ have received the first dose of a vaccine, compared with 85.5% of all Ontario residents aged 12+.

Second doses were taken by 81.1% of those aged 12+ in Sudbury and counties compared to 79.6% of Ontarians of the same age.

Below is a description of age-appropriate vaccinations for individuals 12+ in Sudbury and counties. * Tariffs are based on 2020 population estimates by the Ministry of Finance to match provincial coverage calculations. Age group Dose 1% Coverage Dose 1% Coverage 80+ 100.0% 100.0% 70-79 97.3% 96.3% 60-69 94.0% 91.4% 50-59 83.5% 79.8% 40-49 80.3% 74.4% 30-39 73.6% 64.9% 18-29 74.4% 63.7% 12-17 76.5% 67.8% Stay safe for COVID Has it been a while since your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics to book your second dose as soon as possible. This provides you with strong protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that all pregnant individuals should receive two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at each stage of pregnancy to protect themselves and their baby. For more information, visit our COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ with

When you are in an enclosed public space, you are at greater risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Keep following personal protective measures (Government of Canada) as keeping physical distance and wearing a well-fitted and well-built face mask (Government of Canada).

Learning strategies to counteract the stress response is a valuable life skill during a pandemic. You can learn and practice (Ontario School of Mental Health) fun and easy strategies with your kids like snowstorm in a bag, strong emotions, four-finger affirmation, note positivity and much more, to support your kids mental health. What’s new The Canada Public Health Agency reported that from December 14, 2020, to August 28, 2021, 0.08% of fully vaccinated people became infected with COVID-19, with most recent cases and hospitalizations occurring in unvaccinated people or partially vaccinated. In recent weeks (1 August 28) the average weekly rate of new cases of COVID-19 in unvaccinated persons was 11 times higher than in those who were fully vaccinated. Over the same time frame, the average weekly rate of hospitalized cases in unvaccinated people was 39 times higher compared to fully vaccinated people.

A reminder, as of Wednesday 22 September, you must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses and indoor environments. Learn where you will need to show proof of vaccination and how to get and use your vaccine bill at: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaksinimiwith Message from Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Health Officer We are seeing once again that COVID-19 cases are increasing locally. While this is unfortunate, it is not surprising given the increasing transmissibility of the Delta variant. We have had cases of COVID-19 reported in schools and cases related to social gatherings. The way to protect personal learning is to keep cases as low as possible in our community and as the colder months pass and we spend more time indoors, we need to pay more attention to preventing the spread. Vaccination is still our best defense. At the local level, as of June 1, over 80% of cases have been among those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. The Canada Public Health Agency has also reported that most cases and hospitalizations in Canada are occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. If you are considering getting vaccinated but have questions, please contact trusted healthcare providers or speak to the Public Health staff at our clinics. Regular updates Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/date for regular updates on COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and potential outbreaks and exposures in Greater Sudbury, Sudbury County, and Manitoulin County. A detailed summary of the epidemiology was posted Monday that includes information about cases over time, case characteristics, potential exposures, case results, testing and explosions at objects. Furthermore, a detailed vaccination report is produced on Tuesdays that includes information about vaccine administration over time, by region, by brand, by dose, and by age group. The report also provides additional context by comparing our data with Ontario. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit phphsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Sudbury & Districts Public Health on 705.522.9200 (toll free 1.866.522.9200).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phsd.ca/covid-19-in-sudbury-districts-your-weekly-update-september-23-2021/

