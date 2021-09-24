Canadian man hits nurse in the face several times after his wife was vaccinated for Covid-19 without his consent

On Monday, around 9:15 a.m., a man entered a Brunet Pharmacy in Sherbrooke, a town in southern Quebec, and accused a nurse in her 40s, who police have not identified, of vaccinating his wife. his, said Sherbrooke Police spokesman Martin Carrier. CNN.
“From the beginning, the suspect was very angry, very aggressive, he asked the nurse why she vaccinated his wife without approval, without his consent,” Carrier said. “And he punched her in the face several times, so the nurse didn’t have time to defend herself or explain herself … and she fell to the ground and the suspect ran away from the pharmacy.”
There are no laws in Canada that say individuals need their spouses permission to be vaccinated and it is unclear if his wife had given her consent.
The nurse was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where she was treated for “multiple facial injuries,” he said.
As a result of the incident, the pharmacy told its CNN partner, CBC
, that they suspended vaccinations. CNN approached the pharmacy, but they declined to comment on whether or not the vaccines were being administered on Thursday.
Brunet Pharmacy’s parent company, The Jean Coutu Group Inc., also declined to comment, but told CNN that they “completely condemn this act which is unacceptable to pharmacy teams that have provided essential services since the beginning of the pandemic.” “
Canada has vaccinated 69.8% of its population, surpassing the US by 15.6%, according to data from Our World in Data, seen on CNN’s vaccine tracker.
Although most Canadians have welcomed public health measures and the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, the number of cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, according to the Canada Public Health Agency, especially among young people, unvaccinated Canadians
with
Police do not have a name or photograph of the suspect or security footage of the incident, Carrier said. They do however have a description of the man and hope with the help of the public, they will be able to identify him and accuse him of assault.
The suspect is described as 30-45 years old, 6 feet tall, built medium with darker skin, short brown hair, thick eyebrows, two small ear piercings in each ear and a tattoo on his hand that seemed to be in the shape of a cross, Carrier said.
