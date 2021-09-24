Canadian man hits nurse in the face several times after his wife was vaccinated for Covid-19 without his consent

On Monday, around 9:15 a.m., a man entered a Brunet Pharmacy in Sherbrooke, a town in southern Quebec, and accused a nurse in her 40s, who police have not identified, of vaccinating his wife. his, said Sherbrooke Police spokesman Martin Carrier. CNN.

“From the beginning, the suspect was very angry, very aggressive, he asked the nurse why she vaccinated his wife without approval, without his consent,” Carrier said. “And he punched her in the face several times, so the nurse didn’t have time to defend herself or explain herself … and she fell to the ground and the suspect ran away from the pharmacy.”

There are no laws in Canada that say individuals need their spouses permission to be vaccinated and it is unclear if his wife had given her consent.

The nurse was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where she was treated for “multiple facial injuries,” he said.