Under the brilliant Australian agreement, the partnership with the French Navy remains strong

WASHINGTON The U.S. Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations is committed to helping Australia with its newly announced nuclear-powered submarine program and equally committed to operating smoothly with the French Navy since the last submarine deal Australia-UK-US caused a political consequence between the trio and France.

Adm. Mike Gilday called the so-called AUKUS deal, in which the US Navy and the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom would help Australia design, build and support a nuclear-powered attack submarine program of its own, strategically important and, I think, a brilliant blow in relation to our stay in the Pacific, especially in the face of China.

He said the arrangement would require the US Navy to work very closely with the Australian Navy to help determine which optimal route would be to safely deliver not just submarines, but the company that should support them. This is all from an industrial protection base in Australia; a community within the Australian Navy capable of directing, training and equipping submarines; to support them; to have a surveillance mechanism similar to the one we have in the United States Navy to oversee those nuclear power vessels.

This is a very long-term effort that I think will take decades, before a submarine enters the water. I do not see this as a short-term timeline. We have an 18-month exploration period that will take after many of these questions and help Australia grasp exactly what they need to do to get on the path similar to the United States Navy, Gilday continued during his remarks. in Defense Ones State of the Navy event online.

The U.S. Navy not only has program offices that support the design, construction, and maintenance of submarines, but a Marine Nuclear Program, or Marine Reactors, exists under the U.S. Department of Energy to handle the design, maintenance, and safety of nuclear propulsion systems.

Gilday said the announcement in recent weeks came after 140 international Marine and Coast Guard leaders gathered at the Rhode Island Naval War College for the International Naval Power Symposium. Although Australia’s naval leadership practically participated, French Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Pierre Vandier was personally at the event, allowing Gilday to talk to him four times about that topic and more.

Although this announcement was a bit controversial for the French, what we committed to at our level was to continue working together, Gilday said. He noted the recent joint operations between the 5th Fleet and the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group as an example of co-operation between the two naval services.

There is no reason why we can not look to have the same arrangement in other theaters, either in the Mediterranean or in the 7th Fleet, Gilday said. So the bottom line with the French is that we continue to work on the jam in relation to our navies marching together and so I am very confident it will continue at the pace without any hitting on the road.

Australia had previously planned to replace its Collins-class attack submarines built in the 1990s with a French oil submarine, in a $ 66 billion deal between the Australian Royal Navy and the French-majority Marine Group, according to the Associated Press.

When the AUKUS arrangement was announced along with the news that Australia would not buy French submarines, opting instead for nuclear-powered submarines that are quieter and do not need to be refueled, allowing them to operate longer without needing to surface or come to the gas port France withdrew its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra in protest.

US President Joe Biden was unable to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron until September 23, eight days after the announcement, to begin to calm things down at the political level. Due to the timing of the ISS event, Gilday said he was able to secure good ongoing relations with his French naval counterpart immediately.