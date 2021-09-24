International
Jason Kenney’s days can be counted. Erin O’Toole is too.
Politics Insider for September 23, 2021: UCP is not united; Tories toys with a bad idea; and the vote count continues
Seems doomed: Well connected Licia Corbella, columnist for Calgary Herald, write Wednesday of maneuvers behind the scenes designed to take Jason Kenney outside the prime minister’s office, given that health and political crises in his province make his position unacceptable.
According to inside government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kenney is beginning to understand this he cannot retain his job as prime minister, but wants to stop any political movement leading to an accelerated leadership review for fear of who will take control of the party he worked so hard to form and lead.
Corbella describes a government struggling to cope with a difficult situation, largely because so many UCP supporters refuse to accept vaccine restrictions or mandates.
Another government source said that ironically, some UCP officials are in the hospital fighting for their lives over the COVID-19a disease they had denied existed even though he declined to say who they are. If they were not in the hospital fighting for their lives, they would have urged Jason to retire to bring vaccine passports, the source said.
Review: Later in the day, CBC reported that Kenney will face a leadership review. A motion challenging his leadership was raised but later dropped at a group meeting Wednesday.
There had been some expectation of a no-confidence vote. MLA Searle Turton says there was no such vote at the meeting. “I mean, it is definitely a brutal and aggressive group of MFAs, but this is what the group gathers for, having those honest conversations, and I am grateful that we had that ability,” he said.
IN Herald Wednesday morning, veteran columnist Don Braid DESCRIBED a celebration in open rebellion, not only by anti-vaccines, but “by all sides of the Kenneys party and group.”
This wave of opposition to Kenney stems largely from the epic error of Alberta’s proclamation Open for Summer, then standing by as the virus spread, and finally imposing another round ofmeasures planned quickly last weekWith Delays have knocked down the health system. Twenty-nine people died on Monday.Alberta is praying to Ottawaand other provinces for assistance. We at the party reached the bottom of the line last Wednesday, he says Joel Mullan, vice president of policy at Kenneys UCP. We were already on the verge of early September, but last Wednesday was it.
Knives for O’Toole: Kenney is not the only conservative facing a leadership threat. Wednesday morning, Hill Times reported that a member of the CPC national council had launched a petition to draw outErin O’TooleWith the Counselor, Bert Chen, describe O’Toole as a tailor. His petitionhad less than 1,500 signatures as of Wednesday evening.
By CIMS: Wednesday afternoon, star reported that the party had shut down CIMS, the party database, to stop anyone organizing against the leader. A party spokesman said it was a routine issue, but a CPC MP told star was intended closing petitionswith
As we speak, our sign teams are there collecting yard signs that have been distributed, and we have just lost all our data, said a re-elected Conservative MP, speaking to Star on the condition that they not be named. And the reason why they did this now is of concern to people who will be able to verify whether those signature petitions against the leader are (party) members or not. They want to be the only ones to determine if these petitions are valid.
China Question: IN National Post Office, Tom Blackwell has ainteresting story on a possible conservative candidate who wonders if Chinese government representatives influenced the election.
