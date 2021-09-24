Connect with us

International

Jason Kenney’s days can be counted. Erin O’Toole is too.

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Politics Insider for September 23, 2021: UCP is not united; Tories toys with a bad idea; and the vote count continues

Welcome to a secret look of Te Maclean’s Bulletin Politics Insider. Sign up to have it delivered directly to your inbox in the morning.

Seems doomed: Well connected Licia Corbella, columnist for Calgary Herald, write Wednesday of maneuvers behind the scenes designed to take Jason Kenney outside the prime minister’s office, given that health and political crises in his province make his position unacceptable.

According to inside government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kenney is beginning to understand this he cannot retain his job as prime minister, but wants to stop any political movement leading to an accelerated leadership review for fear of who will take control of the party he worked so hard to form and lead.

Corbella describes a government struggling to cope with a difficult situation, largely because so many UCP supporters refuse to accept vaccine restrictions or mandates.

Another government source said that ironically, some UCP officials are in the hospital fighting for their lives over the COVID-19a disease they had denied existed even though he declined to say who they are. If they were not in the hospital fighting for their lives, they would have urged Jason to retire to bring vaccine passports, the source said.

Review: Later in the day, CBC reported that Kenney will face a leadership review. A motion challenging his leadership was raised but later dropped at a group meeting Wednesday.

There had been some expectation of a no-confidence vote. MLA Searle Turton says there was no such vote at the meeting. “I mean, it is definitely a brutal and aggressive group of MFAs, but this is what the group gathers for, having those honest conversations, and I am grateful that we had that ability,” he said.

IN Herald Wednesday morning, veteran columnist Don Braid DESCRIBED a celebration in open rebellion, not only by anti-vaccines, but “by all sides of the Kenneys party and group.”

This wave of opposition to Kenney stems largely from the epic error of Alberta’s proclamation Open for Summer, then standing by as the virus spread, and finally imposing another round ofmeasures planned quickly last weekWith Delays have knocked down the health system. Twenty-nine people died on Monday.Alberta is praying to Ottawaand other provinces for assistance. We at the party reached the bottom of the line last Wednesday, he says Joel Mullan, vice president of policy at Kenneys UCP. We were already on the verge of early September, but last Wednesday was it.

Knives for O’Toole: Kenney is not the only conservative facing a leadership threat. Wednesday morning, Hill Times reported that a member of the CPC national council had launched a petition to draw outErin O’TooleWith the Counselor, Bert Chen, describe O’Toole as a tailor. His petitionhad less than 1,500 signatures as of Wednesday evening.
By CIMS: Wednesday afternoon, star reported that the party had shut down CIMS, the party database, to stop anyone organizing against the leader. A party spokesman said it was a routine issue, but a CPC MP told star was intended closing petitionswith

As we speak, our sign teams are there collecting yard signs that have been distributed, and we have just lost all our data, said a re-elected Conservative MP, speaking to Star on the condition that they not be named. And the reason why they did this now is of concern to people who will be able to verify whether those signature petitions against the leader are (party) members or not. They want to be the only ones to determine if these petitions are valid.

China Question: IN National Post Office, Tom Blackwell has ainteresting story on a possible conservative candidate who wonders if Chinese government representatives influenced the election.

Bad idea: IN Te Maclean’s, Jen Gerson has a well-argued and ridiculous column that tells Tory conspirators to seize a damn control.

First, let’s talk about expectations. Liberals called an early election based on promising ballot numbers in hopes of securing a majority government. They failed. Six weeks ago, if you were to say to the credibility of conservative Conservatives that the election would result in an outcome almost identical to what we left behind, most would be satisfied. Conservatives have a bad habit. They enter elections with reasonable expectations, enjoy an early momentum and then leave the enthusiasm in their head. They reset those early expectations to something far less likely, and when the campaign produces exactly the results they originally predicted they declare the whole affair a disappointing failure.

On the left: Your correspondent argues that O’Toole had no choice but to move his party to the left given that the country seems to be moving that way.

Another view: IN Western Standard, Michael Wagner argumenton seO’Toole betrayed the true Conservatives with his Red Tourism.

Red Tory strategy to move the Conservative Party to the left did not work as intended by his followers. It is in the same electoral position as before. Being more like the Liberals did not win many votes in Toronto. Abandoning conservative principles was not the way to victory. All the Canadians got was a liberal government with a liberal oppositionwith

Mostly white: The Conservative group is 95 percent white, CBC REPORTSwith

Sad Max: Leader of the unsuccessful People’s Party Maksim Bernier, outraged by emails from journalists asking about his party’s ties to far-right racist supporters, beaten on Wednesday by posting contact information for journalists on Twitter and denouncing them. Bernier there are often it was regarding extremistwith

Problem: Writing for Global, David Moscrop has a intended itemin connection with the rise of the PPC, “a gathering point for extremists who previously existed but now have an organizational anchor and home.”

The essential question to ask about PPC is not whether it cost the Conservatives the votes and the eyes of the seats and maybe. The essential questions to ask about PPC are what kind of behavior the party is enabling, what kind of people it is organizing and coordinating, and what this means for the political ecosystem of the country and those who live in it. When angry, distrustful, unhappy, and hateful people come together, you can expect trouble. It is therefore up to us to appreciate the movement of the extreme right, to refuse to normalize it, to follow it closely, and to work to neutralize it.

Still counting: Elections Canada is still counting ballots by mail, CP REPORTS, but some results are in conclusion. Former Green Jenica Atwin is in.Yves Perron the bestRuth Ellen BrosseauwithE Randy Boissonnault opponent RECEIVEDwith Other races will have to wait until today, most likely.

Well done: Steve Murphy, the iconic anchor of ATV, which has effectively matured O’Toole over the last campaign, and many other politicians over the years, is stepping asideafter a great career.

Stephen Maher

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.macleans.ca/politics/jason-kenneys-days-may-be-numbered-erin-otooles-too/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]nternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: