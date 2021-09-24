Erdogan says Taliban lack comprehensive, inclusive leadership | Taliban News





The Turkish president says Ankara is ready to work with the Taliban if the armed group forms a more inclusive government.

The current approach of the Taliban and their interim government is not comprehensive, but Turkey is ready to work with them if the armed group forms a more inclusive government, said President Tajip Erdogan. NATO member Turkey has worked with Qatar to operate Kabul airport for international travel after the Taliban took power and foreign countries withdrew from Afghanistan. Turkey welcomed the Taliban’s initial messages, but said it would appreciate the group’s commitment and recognition based on their actions. Seeing the approach of the Taliban now, unfortunately a comprehensive and inclusive leadership has not been formed, the Istanbul-based broadcaster Haberturk quoted Erdogan as saying to reporters after attending the UN General Assembly in New York. The Taliban have said they want international recognition and financial assistance to rebuild the war-torn country, but the composition of the new Taliban government poses a dilemma for many countries. [File: Social Media/via Reuters] At the moment, there are only a few signals [about] the possibility of some changes, to have a more inclusive atmosphere in the leadership, Erdogan said. We have not seen this yet. If such a step can be taken, then we can move on to the point of discussing what we can do together. Erdogan’s comments came after Turkish Ambassador to Kabul Jihad Erginay met with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Erginay said on Twitter that he vowed that the Turks would continue to support the Afghan people and the commitment to build on our historic ties. Earlier this month, the Taliban appointed hardline veterans to an all-male cabinet. The Taliban have described the cabinet as an interim government, suggesting changes were still possible, but did not say if there would ever be an election. International recognition Neighboring Pakistan, a close ally of Turkey, has also been among the countries calling on the Taliban to form an inclusive government. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a Twitter post that he launched a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government that would include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks. The Taliban have said they want international recognition and financial assistance to rebuild the war-torn country, but the composition of the new Taliban government poses a dilemma for many countries. Some of the interim ministers are on the UN blacklist for international terrorists and terrorist financiers. The Taliban took over Afghanistan last month after its stunning victory on the battlefield, capturing more than a dozen provincial capitals in less than two weeks. This is the second time the Taliban have ruled Afghanistan. Their first rule, from 1996 to 2001, ended when they were removed from a US-led coalition following the 9/11 attacks.

