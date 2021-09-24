International
Conservative MPs show support for O’Toole after election defeat, others critical – National
Some re-elected conservative members of Parliament are lining up to say others should unite behind leader Erin O’Toole, as questions flood in if his election performance guarantees him staying in office.
An effort has already been launched by a member of the party’s national council petitioning members to have a chance to review O’Toole’s leadership earlier than planned in 2023, saying he shattered their trust.
Read more:
Erin O’Toole disappointed after election loss, causes campaign review
As of Thursday, it had collected about 2,300 signatures, but was dismissed by the party president as an invalid way to trigger a referendum because a review was set to take place later, and the petition could have been signed by those outside the party.
While some believe it’s time for O’Toole to leave, Alberta’s representative, Garnett Genuis, went on social media to urge conservatives to avoid “another round of internal conflict or the viewing of the public navel” after the’s campaign. unsuccessful.
“We need to learn the lessons of the election, share constructive feedback and stay united behind Erin O’Toole,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
O’Toole says he wants to learn from the mistakes of the election campaign
Michelle Rempel Garner, a high-profile MP who recently served as critical to the party’s health, said she expects the campaign to be reviewed and “expects the concerns of our members and the group to be fully discussed”.
“Given that we are in a critical period of crisis in Canada, I promise Erin O’Toole that he will do it and I will contribute to that process.”
Another boost of support came from former leadership rival and newly elected Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis.
She was welcomed to run after her performance during the 2020 party leadership race. As a relatively unknown, she won the support of many social conservatives from the party base, whom O’Toole relied on to back his victory under the system. of ranked voting.
Read more:
OTooles play slots – move the Tories to the center
“I believe the rush to enforce the judgment on our former leader Andrew Scheer, before we had a chance to complete our 2019 campaign review, and while emotions were still high, was reckless,” Lewis wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday evening Me
“I believe doing the same with Erin now would be just as foolish.”
The Conservatives are projected to finish with 119 seats, two less than the party won during the 2019 federal election under former leader Andrew Scheer.
Scheer made bigger profits than O’Toole, but resigned as pressure mounted for him to leave as he continued to be concerned with questions about his socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ issues.
Judgment v vu: Canada’s political landscape changes shortly after the 2021 election
O’Toole has said he is trying to grow the party and has taken a more progressive stance on such issues. He also introduced a conservative carbon price for fuel after winning the party leadership with a promise that he would be a “true blue” candidate and ax policies like the Liberals’ carbon price.
He is committed to staying as leader and admits the party has not achieved the gains needed in Metro Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec to defeat the Liberals in office.
Re-elected Calgary MP Ron Liepert said going to the polls O’Toole was not known and ended up keeping Trudeau in the draw.
“Anyone calling for a Conservative Party leadership review today should shake their head and give themselves a tip,” he said.
“How can you continue as a party, election after election, change leaders and expect the public to have some confidence in you when it comes to the next election?” So I’m 100 percent supportive of Erin. “
Read more:
O’Toole still does not say how many conservative candidates received the COVID-19 vaccine
Liepert said in his mind that the election came to vaccines, as a large percentage of people on his ride supported immunization as well as a vaccine passport system.
“The votes we lost, in my opinion, were related to the fact that they were probably not quite determined in vaccinating people and vaccine passports.”
Conservative MPs who have also publicly expressed their support for O’Toole’s leadership include Michael Chong, the party’s foreign affairs critic, and Candice Bergen, who served as the party’s vice president before the election.
Others have been more critical.
Canadian election: Conservative leader Erin O’Toole addresses supporters after Trudeau victory
Town & Country News reported that Alberta MP Chris Warkentin was re-elected saying he felt the party’s electoral wealth shifted towards the Liberals in the campaign when O’Toole began to “confuse” some policies.
Warkentin did not immediately return a request for comment left in his office.
One of the blows O’Toole made during the campaign was when he said he would maintain a liberal ban on about 1,500 models of firearms, including the AR-15, despite his platform promising to do the opposite to address the concerns of firearms owners, hunters and sport shooters.
This resulted in the insertion of a footnote into the document, saying the ban would remain in force pending the outcome of a classification review.
Read more:
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole projected to win his ride to Durham
British Columbia MP Mark Strahl has said the party should investigate the specific reasons why it lost and posted a quote from an article on Twitter on Thursday, adding “good reading”.
“A conservative party that is not conservative is meaningless, but so is a conservative party that cannot form a government. What conservatives need to understand is how to tie this needle: not just how to win, but how to we win as conservatives, “reads the quote posted on Twitter by Strahl.
No timeline has been given as to when the Conservatives will hold their first post-election group meeting.
O’Toole sidestepped a question this week if he would test whether the group wanted him to remain as leader, but said he started a post-election review to look at what went well and what went wrong in the campaign.
No details are given as to who will conduct the review or what the parameters will be.
© 2021 Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8216962/erin-otoole-conservative-mps/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]