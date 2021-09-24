Conservative MPs show support for O’Toole after election defeat, others critical – National

Some re-elected conservative members of Parliament are lining up to say others should unite behind leader Erin O’Toole, as questions flood in if his election performance guarantees him staying in office.

An effort has already been launched by a member of the party’s national council petitioning members to have a chance to review O’Toole’s leadership earlier than planned in 2023, saying he shattered their trust.

Read more: Erin O’Toole disappointed after election loss, causes campaign review

As of Thursday, it had collected about 2,300 signatures, but was dismissed by the party president as an invalid way to trigger a referendum because a review was set to take place later, and the petition could have been signed by those outside the party.

While some believe it’s time for O’Toole to leave, Alberta’s representative, Garnett Genuis, went on social media to urge conservatives to avoid “another round of internal conflict or the viewing of the public navel” after the’s campaign. unsuccessful.

The story goes down the ad

“We need to learn the lessons of the election, share constructive feedback and stay united behind Erin O’Toole,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

















1:52

O’Toole says he wants to learn from the mistakes of the election campaign





O’Toole says he wants to learn from the mistakes of the election campaign



Michelle Rempel Garner, a high-profile MP who recently served as critical to the party’s health, said she expects the campaign to be reviewed and “expects the concerns of our members and the group to be fully discussed”.

“Given that we are in a critical period of crisis in Canada, I promise Erin O’Toole that he will do it and I will contribute to that process.”

Another boost of support came from former leadership rival and newly elected Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis.

She was welcomed to run after her performance during the 2020 party leadership race. As a relatively unknown, she won the support of many social conservatives from the party base, whom O’Toole relied on to back his victory under the system. of ranked voting.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: OTooles play slots – move the Tories to the center

“I believe the rush to enforce the judgment on our former leader Andrew Scheer, before we had a chance to complete our 2019 campaign review, and while emotions were still high, was reckless,” Lewis wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday evening Me

“I believe doing the same with Erin now would be just as foolish.”

The Conservatives are projected to finish with 119 seats, two less than the party won during the 2019 federal election under former leader Andrew Scheer.

Scheer made bigger profits than O’Toole, but resigned as pressure mounted for him to leave as he continued to be concerned with questions about his socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ issues.

















2:22

Judgment v vu: Canada’s political landscape changes shortly after the 2021 election





Judgment v vu: Canada’s political landscape changes shortly after the 2021 election



O’Toole has said he is trying to grow the party and has taken a more progressive stance on such issues. He also introduced a conservative carbon price for fuel after winning the party leadership with a promise that he would be a “true blue” candidate and ax policies like the Liberals’ carbon price.

The story goes down the ad

He is committed to staying as leader and admits the party has not achieved the gains needed in Metro Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec to defeat the Liberals in office.

Re-elected Calgary MP Ron Liepert said going to the polls O’Toole was not known and ended up keeping Trudeau in the draw.

“Anyone calling for a Conservative Party leadership review today should shake their head and give themselves a tip,” he said.

“How can you continue as a party, election after election, change leaders and expect the public to have some confidence in you when it comes to the next election?” So I’m 100 percent supportive of Erin. “

Read more: O’Toole still does not say how many conservative candidates received the COVID-19 vaccine

Liepert said in his mind that the election came to vaccines, as a large percentage of people on his ride supported immunization as well as a vaccine passport system.

“The votes we lost, in my opinion, were related to the fact that they were probably not quite determined in vaccinating people and vaccine passports.”

Conservative MPs who have also publicly expressed their support for O’Toole’s leadership include Michael Chong, the party’s foreign affairs critic, and Candice Bergen, who served as the party’s vice president before the election.

The story goes down the ad

Others have been more critical.

















10:41

Canadian election: Conservative leader Erin O’Toole addresses supporters after Trudeau victory





Canadian election: Conservative leader Erin O’Toole addresses supporters after Trudeau victory



Town & Country News reported that Alberta MP Chris Warkentin was re-elected saying he felt the party’s electoral wealth shifted towards the Liberals in the campaign when O’Toole began to “confuse” some policies.

Warkentin did not immediately return a request for comment left in his office.

One of the blows O’Toole made during the campaign was when he said he would maintain a liberal ban on about 1,500 models of firearms, including the AR-15, despite his platform promising to do the opposite to address the concerns of firearms owners, hunters and sport shooters.

This resulted in the insertion of a footnote into the document, saying the ban would remain in force pending the outcome of a classification review.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Conservative leader Erin O’Toole projected to win his ride to Durham

British Columbia MP Mark Strahl has said the party should investigate the specific reasons why it lost and posted a quote from an article on Twitter on Thursday, adding “good reading”.

“A conservative party that is not conservative is meaningless, but so is a conservative party that cannot form a government. What conservatives need to understand is how to tie this needle: not just how to win, but how to we win as conservatives, “reads the quote posted on Twitter by Strahl.

No timeline has been given as to when the Conservatives will hold their first post-election group meeting.

O’Toole sidestepped a question this week if he would test whether the group wanted him to remain as leader, but said he started a post-election review to look at what went well and what went wrong in the campaign.

No details are given as to who will conduct the review or what the parameters will be.