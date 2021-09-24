US-China policy: Biden joining Japan, Australia and India to see China





US President Joe Biden is holding the first personal meeting of the Quartet Security Dialogue, better known as the “Quad”, an informal strategic forum of the United States, Australia, Japan and India – all democracies with an opposing interest. China’s rise in Asia.

Biden will be joined in Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian leader Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss “promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to White House.

The meeting comes at a time of great change for US policy in Asia. As the Biden administration moves to strengthen its diplomatic partnerships in the region, Japan is taking an increasingly harsh view of building China’s military. At the same time, the Australian AUKUS defense pact with the US and the UK has strengthened Washington’s commitment to Asia, while worrying some important Southeast Asian partners.

At this critical point, what Quad chooses to do next is more important than ever. Australian Institute for Strategic Policy senior analyst Malcolm Davis said that compared to his early roots under the George W. Bush administration, Quad had evolved from a “low political and economic dialogue” into a very significant player in the region. Asia Pacific.

“Quad is not an Asian NATO … but at the same time it is clearly moving towards a cooperative security approach,” Davis said. Opposing China The Quad was originally proposed in 2007 but was suspended for a decade until it was revived under the leadership of former US President Donald Trump, amid China’s rise as an economic and military superpower. The diplomatic environment in Asia has changed significantly since the 2017 revival – and the Quad has taken on greater importance. In April 2020, relations between Australia and China took a major downturn as Australia’s Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origin of Covid-19. Beijing retaliated by imposing punitive restrictions on Australian goods and the relationship has not yet recovered. Meanwhile, ties between Washington and Beijing that deteriorated under Trump have further broken under Biden as the US strengthens its diplomatic partnerships in Asia aimed at controlling China. The new US reach was enthusiastically welcomed in Australia and earlier this month the two governments joined the UK to announce AUKUS , an agreement by which the three nations will exchange military information and technology to form a closer defense partnership in Asia. Japan has also welcomed greater US involvement in the region. After trying to pursue a warmer China policy in the early years of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s time as leader, Japan has become increasingly wary of Beijing over the past year. In an extremely open interview with CNN in September, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Japan would “resolutely defend” its territory in the East China Sea “against Chinese actions.” Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said India was now the most cautious member of the Framework and how far the group is willing to push defense cooperation and China’s antagonism could depend on Delhi. Following a border clash between India and China in mid-2020, which resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers, experts said Delhi has been reluctant to antagonize Beijing. But writing in the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs in early 2021, Amrita Jash, a researcher at the Center for Earth War Studies in New Delhi, said India was still getting closer militarily to the US, including new drills and enhanced military, arms purchases and technology transfers. Part of the collaboration involves improving tracking and targeting technology, Jash said. “(There is) an urgent need for India to closely monitor Chinese (military) movements along the Himalayan border and to map out China ‘s growing presence in the Indian Ocean,” she added. Glaser said it was another determinant of how far the Quadrat would be willing to go to oppose Beijing. “Another factor is the behavior of China itself. The more China is willing to threaten the interests of other countries, the more it threatens economic austerity … the more countries will be willing to oppose,” she said. United in Taiwan Taiwan is likely to be one of the main points for discussion in Washington on Friday. Over the past year, Beijing has grown military activity around the island , which has been ruled separately from mainland China since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago. The Chinese Communist Party views Taiwan – home to some 24 million people – as an integral part of its territory, despite never controlling it. President Xi has also previously warned that Beijing will not rule out the use of force to “reunite” Taiwan with mainland China. Under Trump and now Biden, the US has strengthened its ties with Taiwan in recent years by agreeing to large arms sales and sending high-profile diplomats on visits to the island. Australia ka joined the US regularly expressing her support for Taiwan and in July, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said in a speech reported by local media that Tokyo should join forces with Washington to protect the island from any invasion. Then in August, for the first time, a meeting of senior officials from Quad issued a statement stressing “the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait”. Glaser said she believed the August statement could have prevented a reference to Taiwan at the Quad leaders’ meeting this week, which would be an extremely strong step by the Indian government. “I think it will be a wake-up call (for Beijing). They have heard it from Australia and Japan, but never from India,” she said. A united framework could help prevent any further aggression by the Chinese government against Taiwan, according to Ben Scott, director of the Australian Security and Order-Based Project at Sydney’s Lowy Institute. However, he said nuance would be important in any message to avoid a spiral in potential confrontation. “There is always the risk of going too far and provoking,” he said. Consequences of AUKUS The Quad meeting could come at a convenient time for the US, Scott said – it has never been a better time for Washington to show that it is part of a broad, cohesive community in Asia. Scott said that while he believed the AUKUS deal had been a positive step for US diplomacy in Asia, it had also presented a very “Anglosphere” face to the region. “It has described itself as a maritime democracy club that automatically excludes most of Southeast Asia,” Scott said. “(And) the center of gravity for competition (US-China) is in Southeast Asia.” In a Sept. 17 statement, Indonesia said it was “deeply concerned” in connection with an arms race in Asia Pacific, and called on Australia to respect international law and its commitment to peace and stability. A day later, Malaysia said the AUKUS deal could provoke other powers to “act more aggressively in the region, particularly the South China Sea.” As part of a larger co-operation agreement with Japan and India, Scott said the United States could present a more diverse face in Southeast Asia, among other parts of the continent – a face that is not just focused on military prowess. but also economic and political cooperation. Beijing has cited the AUKUS deal as an example of how Washington is focused solely on military power in Asia, Scott said. In comparison, China this week formally sought to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) , an 11-nation free trade pact from which the US withdrew under Trump. Scott said it was important for the US to now use Quad to focus on “positive and comprehensive” deals in Asia Pacific if it were to effectively oppose Beijing. “If you want to win hearts and minds in the region (Asia Pacific), the first priority is Covid and the second is wider economic stability and security,” he said.

