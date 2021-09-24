As Germans prepare to vote for a new leader, we hear some of their viewsExBulletin

Germany is electing a new chancellor on Sunday to succeed Angela Merkel, who has led the country for 16 years. A German immigrant returned to his hometown to report on these major elections.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Germany elects a new leader Sunday. The winner will replace Angela Merkel, who has spent 16 years in power. Think about it for a moment. Over the same 16 years, the United States has had four different presidents, each from a different party than the last. Germany has had a leader who presided in times of crisis, but also saw Germany take greater European leadership. Our HJ Mai returned to his hometown to hear how the Germans are watching the election.

HJ MAI, BYLINE: is a quiet afternoon in the small southern German town of Landshut. The sun is shining and people are enjoying the last days of summer – sitting in one of the many cafes or, like me, walking along the banks of the Isar River. There are countless political posters and billboards showing the streets, a sign that a major election is only a few days away. Landshut, which was founded in 1204, is an important Bavarian town, with many men dressed in traditional lederhosen, a medieval town center and even a castle high on the hill. And just like in the rest of Bavaria, the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian wing of Angela Merkel’s CDU party, dominates politics here. But even in this conservative part of Germany, there is an appetite for change.

DOMINIK SCHAEFER: People are extremely cautious about the politics of the last 16 years and I think a lot of people are looking for a change.

MAI: Dominik Schaefer (ph) is in his mid-thirties and works as an industrial engineer for Germany’s national railway, Deutsche Bahn. He praises Merkel for her consistent leadership, but says her pragmatism has also failed to innovate in recent years. It’s a feeling that resonates with many people I talk to, including Stephan Schmuck (ph).

STEPHAN SCHMUCK: (Through the translator) The last four years have failed to provide any political innovation. You have the feeling that she is not really interested in creating anymore, but simply maintaining the status quo.

MAI: Schmuck is a filmmaker and business owner. He and his wife recently welcomed a second child, and Schmuck says he is concerned about climate change and other household issues, such as social welfare and the economy. Another voter, Maria Bimbeck (ph), believes the government should do everything it can to support families and children. The 65-year-old mother of two also wants Germany to welcome immigrants with open arms.

MARIA BIMBECK: (Through the translator) I also take care of immigration. Germany needs to help others, and I’m all for it.

MAI: However, she says choosing the right candidate is particularly challenging this year.

BIMBECK: (Through translator) Everyone has very similar ideas about the future of the country. Some of them differ only in nuances.

MAI: When I compare Germany’s election process with that of America, it is much less divisive. People here seem more willing to listen to the views of all the different parties. However, Dominik Schaefer says discussions about climate policy tend to divide people.

SCHAEFER: There is an obvious rift going through the German electorate. It is especially pronounced when it comes to discussing climate action and personal economic sustainability.

MAI: issues is a hot issue in the region around Landshut, where carmaker BMW has two factories and employs more than 20,000 people. Stricter environmental regulations can be economically painful for this region as switching to electric vehicles could mean job cuts. Schaefer says change is inevitable.

SCHAEFER: We can not go on like this.

MAI: But how many changes the Germans are willing to accept will be shown on Sunday.

HJ Mai, NPR News, Landshut, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.