Cuba to Achieve ‘Full Immunization’ By December 31, Leader Tells UN





Cuba expects to achieve full immunization against Covid-19 with its own vaccines by the end of the year, the island nation’s president said Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly. President Miguel Daz-Canel Bermdez, whose 11 million citizens have long been isolated by the US embargo, devoted most of his recorded closing speech against the United States to what he called its policies of economic austerity and deprivation. which he said were intended to wipe the Cuban revolution off the political map of the world. But he also praised the medical and scientific communities of Cuba for what he described as their heroic achievements in creating vaccines to fight the pandemic. More than a third of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated with them, he said. “We look forward to achieving full immunization by the end of 2021, which will enable us to make progress in the fight against the new pandemic outbreak,” he said. Diaz-Canel.

Cuba has been hit particularly hard recently by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which sent new reports of growing cases over the summer and exacerbated shortages of basic medical supplies in Cuba. Lack of medicines, medical oxygen and coronavirus tests increased social tensions and sparked anti-government protests in July. Mexico sent oxygen supplies to Cuba last month, and activists in the United States sent two million syringes on the island. As proud as the Cuban government is of its vaccines, the vaccines have not yet received approval from the World Health Organization. Data from clinical trials of vaccines have not yet been published in peer-reviewed international journals. However, Cubas claimed that self-sufficiency in vaccination against Covid-19 is evident in the landscape of vaccination inequality worldwide, where most doses of vaccines made so far have gone to richer nations, while many people in poorer countries they still have to get their first doses. This month Cuba began vaccinating children at the age of 2 against the coronavirus, making it the only country so far to immunize such young children.

The move came amid prolonged closures of Cuban schools through much of the pandemic, which has created great frustration among parents. Online learning is not a practical option in Cuba due to the high cost of internet access there.

