Doug Ford talks to the mother of a 10-year-old boy with autism after camping for a week outside his office

A mother of a 10-year-old boy with autism says she appreciates that Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford spoke to her after she moved out of his office for a week advocating for more financial support for her son, but that she did not was pleased with the conversation.

Stacy Kennedy has been sitting in her van in front of Ford’s election office in Etobicoke since last Thursday looking to talk to Ford or Minister for Children, Community and Social Services Merrilee Fullerton about what she calls the “inefficient” of the Program. of Ontario Autism.

Kennedy’s son, Sam has been on the waiting list for over four years, since July 2017.

“We have had every systemic obstacle in front of us that may exist for a family in the health care system and community service system and having a child with autism. As soon as I hit the end of my path, the brick wall I say so and “I knew I had to do something about it,” she told Global News on Thursday.

“I was an angry mother without a plan and some things for camping, so I threw her in the van and showed up one day … I pulled out the camping chair and felt comfortable and here we are a week later.”

While Kennedy said that while she appreciates Ford and Fullerton for taking the time to talk to her (Ford Wednesday night and Fullerton Thursday morning), especially in the midst of a pandemic, the messages seemed proven.

“A lot of discussion points, similar to what you will see at a press conference, which I encouraged the prime minister and his staff to leave,” she said.

“It’s a noise. I want you to speak from a father and a mother about our children and understand the systemic barriers we face.”

A ministry spokesman confirmed to Global News that Ford and Fullerton met with Kennedy, but will not go into details about the conversation.

“We take seriously any feedback we receive from families as we work to improve, improve and implement the Ontario Autism Program,” the statement said Thursday.

Kennedy called the conversation “good,” but “a conversation with a politician.”

“Thank you Prime Minister for the time you have taken, but we need solutions.”

She said Ford meant they would be able to have a face-to-face in the near future.

Kennedy wants the government to fix the inefficiencies in the system, noting that they doubled the budget for the program but are not spending the money. She said families need five times as much information to get the funds distributed.

Ahead of the changes implemented by the Ford government, Kennedy said these things would take five or six weeks, but are now taking five or six months.

“And that’s not an efficient way of doing things.”

“A lot of people with autism are looking for extra housing, service and support and society has said they will go ahead and give it to you because we heard you, but unfortunately policy changes happen and government changes happen and they are removed,” he said. continued Kennedy, adding that this is unacceptable

“Doug Ford is part of the Progressive Conservative Party and they include Ontarians with disabilities and autism.”

As for the support she has received since boarding her van last week, Kennedy said the response was “incredible”.

Neighbors have let her use their bathroom and brought her food. People from Oshawa, Barrie and Markham have come to support him. Thousands of mothers have turned to her.

Kennedy plans to return home on Thursday, but said she is not finished fighting.

"I will continue to talk to the ministry and I hope the prime minister and I hope to have an answer in the near future and if there is no action then I will come back."

















