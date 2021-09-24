International
Doug Ford talks to the mother of a 10-year-old boy with autism after camping for a week outside his office
A mother of a 10-year-old boy with autism says she appreciates that Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford spoke to her after she moved out of his office for a week advocating for more financial support for her son, but that she did not was pleased with the conversation.
Stacy Kennedy has been sitting in her van in front of Ford’s election office in Etobicoke since last Thursday looking to talk to Ford or Minister for Children, Community and Social Services Merrilee Fullerton about what she calls the “inefficient” of the Program. of Ontario Autism.
Kennedy’s son, Sam has been on the waiting list for over four years, since July 2017.
Read more:
The Ontario government is allocating $ 62 million to the budget to make more autism services available
“We have had every systemic obstacle in front of us that may exist for a family in the health care system and community service system and having a child with autism. As soon as I hit the end of my path, the brick wall I say so and “I knew I had to do something about it,” she told Global News on Thursday.
“I was an angry mother without a plan and some things for camping, so I threw her in the van and showed up one day … I pulled out the camping chair and felt comfortable and here we are a week later.”
While Kennedy said that while she appreciates Ford and Fullerton for taking the time to talk to her (Ford Wednesday night and Fullerton Thursday morning), especially in the midst of a pandemic, the messages seemed proven.
“A lot of discussion points, similar to what you will see at a press conference, which I encouraged the prime minister and his staff to leave,” she said.
“It’s a noise. I want you to speak from a father and a mother about our children and understand the systemic barriers we face.”
A ministry spokesman confirmed to Global News that Ford and Fullerton met with Kennedy, but will not go into details about the conversation.
“We take seriously any feedback we receive from families as we work to improve, improve and implement the Ontario Autism Program,” the statement said Thursday.
Kennedy called the conversation “good,” but “a conversation with a politician.”
“Thank you Prime Minister for the time you have taken, but we need solutions.”
READ MORE:Ontario begins the autism program with the initial enrollment of 600 children in March
She said Ford meant they would be able to have a face-to-face in the near future.
Kennedy wants the government to fix the inefficiencies in the system, noting that they doubled the budget for the program but are not spending the money. She said families need five times as much information to get the funds distributed.
Ahead of the changes implemented by the Ford government, Kennedy said these things would take five or six weeks, but are now taking five or six months.
“And that’s not an efficient way of doing things.”
“A lot of people with autism are looking for extra housing, service and support and society has said they will go ahead and give it to you because we heard you, but unfortunately policy changes happen and government changes happen and they are removed,” he said. continued Kennedy, adding that this is unacceptable
“Doug Ford is part of the Progressive Conservative Party and they include Ontarians with disabilities and autism.”
As for the support she has received since boarding her van last week, Kennedy said the response was “incredible”.
READ MORE:Ontario parents continue to wait for the concrete autism program
Neighbors have let her use their bathroom and brought her food. People from Oshawa, Barrie and Markham have come to support him. Thousands of mothers have turned to her.
Kennedy plans to return home on Thursday, but said she is not finished fighting.
“I will continue to talk to the ministry and I hope the prime minister and I hope to have an answer in the near future and if there is no action then I will come back.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8215519/doug-ford-ontario-autism-program-inefficiencies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]