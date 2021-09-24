Funding in the UK protects 88 million people from the impacts of climate change





The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF), totaling 11.6 billion over the next five years, helps developing countries mitigate and manage the effects of climate change, mitigate further global warming from emissions and avoid, minimize and address losses and damages. The results come ahead of COP26, the UN Conference on Climate Change, which the UK will host in Glasgow in November this year. World leaders will come together to agree on actions to address the urgent threat of global climate change, with the UK making supporting vulnerable communities a priority in its presidency. International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith said: Tackling climate change and protecting vulnerable communities and habitats is truly an international endeavor. I’m proud of the impact the UK has on International Climate Finance in developing countries around the world. By lending to climate-friendly businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, or by preventing emissions and increasing biodiversity through the restoration of mangroves, forests and other habitats, the UK is moving forward to address the biggest threats we face. all. COP26 represents a unique opportunity for more countries to come up with ambitious financial commitments and urgent action to reduce emissions and protect and restore the natural world. Today’s figures show that over the last ten years, funding in the UK has: Provided 41 million people with improved access to clean energy, including connections to off-grid renewable energy sources, access to solar lanterns or clean cooking stoves;

Installed 2,400 MW of clean energy capacity, equivalent to 500 offshore wind turbines, capable of powering 1.8 million homes in the UK;

Avoid or reduce 180 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions;

Benefited 3.3 billion private finances and 5.2 billion public finances for climate change purposes. Programs like the Blue Forest Initiative in Madagascar see UK funding supporting local communities, the private sector and the government to protect over 20,000 ha of hamburgers, as one of the most effective natural carbon stores on earth. This also provides invaluable protection from storms and prevention of coastal erosion. Funding in the UK has also supported the KaXu Solar One Concentrated Solar Power project in South Africa to use mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight, generating enough energy to power 80,000 households and saving around 315,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent with getting 66,000 cars off-road Me These results follow a week of climate talks between global leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, where the British Prime Minister pledged new funding to the UK for global climate action, including a further increase in the UK’s contribution. United at $ 100 billion a year from the 2020 target.for developed countries to support developing countries. Notes to the editors: International Climate Finance results can be found here.

30% of all investments from CDC, the UK Institute for Finance Development, flowing into climate finance over the next five years, with all new investments Regulated by Paris. The CDC is expected to invest a minimum of $ 1.6 billion in climate projects over the next 5 years, further enhancing the UK’s contribution to the global climate finance target of $ 100 billion beyond our existing ICF commitment of $ 11.6 billion. More information can be found here.

The Prime Minister also announced that 550 million international climate funding will be allocated to provide technical assistance to developing countries transitioning to low carbon technology and to end the use of coal internationally. 350 million funds will go to Climate Investment Funds, one of the largest multilateral funds in the world working to pilot and scale climate solutions in developing countries.

An additional € 200 million in funding will go to PACT UK, the UK’s leading technical assistance program, which provides key UK expertise in public, private and civil society institutions, so that they can can help countries develop in a more sustainable way by reducing both emissions and poverty. More information can be found here.

The results follow yesterday’s announcement that the 100m Biodiversity Landscapes Fund, first announced by the Prime Minister at UNGA 2019, will invest in six biodiversity hotspots, including the Western Congo Basin, the Lower Mekong and the Kavango-Zambezi region. of South Africa. More information can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-funding-protects-88-million-people-from-the-impacts-of-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos