A global climate strike by youth protesters on Friday will strike more than 1,400 seats with a message that change is coming from the streets.

E strike is the first such worldwide action since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and is taking place just weeks before the Cop26 Vital Climate Summit in Glasgow, UK.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Tuesday the world was apparently light years away from achieving our goals.

Youth strikes, along with the increasingly severe impacts of extreme weather, have been assessed by raising the profile of the climate emergency.

In Germany, two days before the general election, mass protests are planned in 420 cities and towns, and Greta Thunberg will address protesters in front of the Bundestag in Berlin.

It has been a strange year and a half with the pandemic, but the climate crisis is even more urgent than it was before, said Thunberg, whose solo strike in 2018 inspired the global movement of Fridays for the Future. We will be back on the road now to show that we are not gone and that we are seeking climate action and climate justice.

Luisa Neubauer, from Fridays For Future in Germany, said: Change will come, but it will come from the streets. We will make sure this message is there on the 24th.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that global carbon emissions should be halved by 2030 to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit the countries agreed to try for 2015 in Paris.

But the UN reported on September 17 that current commitments from the countries would lead to one 16% growth in the next decadewith

There have been some positive moves in recent days, with China saying it will end its funding for highly polluting coal-fired power plants abroad, though not domestically, and the US is doubling its climate funding for vulnerable nations. This funding helps rich countries move toward delivering the $ 100 billion a year promised a decade ago, which is seen as critical to the success of COP26.

But Vanessa Nakate, a youth striker from the Rise Up Movement in Uganda, said $ 100 billion is the first step in correcting climate injustice. It was as if countries were finally raising their heads and seeing the suffering and destruction that was happening in places like mine because of the climate crisis. The most troubling thing about this, however, is that it has not been delivered.

Protesters in Mexico will gather in front of the National Palace in Mexico City to demand that state-owned oil company Pemex submit a plan for decarbonisation, while in Bangladesh activists will demand the removal of new coal and gas power plants. Demonstrations will also take place in 12 cities in South Africa, 64 cities and towns in Canada, at least 12 cities in Argentina and many other countries.

The global north needs to develop climate policies based on justice and climate responsibility for the people and areas most affected, said Valentina Ruas, from Brazil. Instead, they continue to exploit vulnerable communities and recklessly extracts fossil fuel, while boasting of their insignificant emission reduction plans ..

The UK is hosting Cop26 and, in Parliament Square in London on Friday, new protesters will be joined by unions and environmental groups.

Elijah Mckenzie-Jackson said: We know another world is possible. Our government has the solutions and the money, yet it is actively choosing not to act on the climate, but to prioritize the will of fossil fuel lobbyists.

Parental climate activists are also supporting the young strikers. Ana Ancines, from Parents For the Future of Colombia, said All Parents must come together to guarantee the future of the younger generations. In Latin America, we must protect the Amazon, our natural reserves and water. I am concerned about my children and the future of your children and that is why we are joining new climate activists.