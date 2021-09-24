International
5 overnight developments from around the world
Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.
1. North Korea says the call to declare the end of the Korean War is premature
North Korea said Friday that South Korea’s call to declare an official end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of “US hostile policy” towards Pyongyang, state media reported on Friday. of North Korea, KCNA, citing New Deputy Foreign Minister Thae Song.
This comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reiterated a call for an official end to the Korean War in a speech to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the US, or with the US and China, make this a statement.
One of the founders of the Taliban, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, has said that extreme forms of punishment including executions and amputations of hands will be returned, though perhaps not in public. In an interview with Associated Press, Turabi warned the world against interfering in Afghanistan ‘s new rulers. He also dismissed anger against world criticism of Taliban executions, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium.
No one is going to tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and make our own laws on the Qur’an, he stressed. Turabis’ comments noted how group leaders remain entrenched in a deeply conservative, harsh worldview, even if they are embracing technological change, such as video and mobile.
3. PM Modi and VP Kamala Harris meet like the eyes of the US in Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris held their first personal meeting on Thursday as the Joe Biden administration is taking steps to deepen its relations with its allies in Asia. The meeting was also a festive moment for the 4 million strong Indian diaspora in the States and Indians at home who are proud of Harris Indian roots.
Things discussed: Both leaders stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, especially at a time of China’s growing influence in the region, both countries emphasized their common strengths and values as a democracy, discussed coordination to combat Covid-19, vaccine exports, and greater cooperation in technology, space, and other sectors.
4. US envoy to Haiti resigns, expels immigrants returning to ‘collapsed state’
The U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest at a letter that exploded the Biden administration over the deportation of hundreds of migrants back to the crisis-stricken country from a camp on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent days. “I will not relate to the inhumane and unproductive decision of the United States to expel thousands of refugees and illegal immigrants from Haiti,” said Daniel Foote.
This comes after the White House said it has no plans to send any of the thousands of immigrants to Haiti. So far, US border authorities have, however, returned more than 1,400 migrants from the camp and displaced more than 3,200 people from staying there. Some are returning to flights to Haiti, while others are being released in court to pursue their immigration cases.
5. Clashes between Yemeni rebels, government forces kill 35
At least 35 people have been killed as fighting escalated this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces, security officials said. Dozens were injured on both sides. The big clashes are now in their third day in some districts of government-controlled provinces.
Context: Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthis invaded the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try to bring the government back to power. This fighting has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/world-news-today-5-overnight-developments-from-around-the-globe-7530928/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]