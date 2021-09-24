5 overnight developments from around the world

Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1. North Korea says the call to declare the end of the Korean War is premature

North Korea said Friday that South Korea’s call to declare an official end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of “US hostile policy” towards Pyongyang, state media reported on Friday. of North Korea, KCNA, citing New Deputy Foreign Minister Thae Song.

This comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday reiterated a call for an official end to the Korean War in a speech to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the US, or with the US and China, make this a statement.

FILE-In this April 27, 2018, photo shoot, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo inside the Peace House in the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, Korea of the South. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

One of the founders of the Taliban, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, has said that extreme forms of punishment including executions and amputations of hands will be returned, though perhaps not in public. In an interview with Associated Press, Turabi warned the world against interfering in Afghanistan ‘s new rulers. He also dismissed anger against world criticism of Taliban executions, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium.

No one is going to tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and make our own laws on the Qur’an, he stressed. Turabis’ comments noted how group leaders remain entrenched in a deeply conservative, harsh worldview, even if they are embracing technological change, such as video and mobile.

3. PM Modi and VP Kamala Harris meet like the eyes of the US in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris held their first personal meeting on Thursday as the Joe Biden administration is taking steps to deepen its relations with its allies in Asia. The meeting was also a festive moment for the 4 million strong Indian diaspora in the States and Indians at home who are proud of Harris Indian roots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC. (Twitter / NarendraModi)

Things discussed: Both leaders stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, especially at a time of China’s growing influence in the region, both countries emphasized their common strengths and values ​​as a democracy, discussed coordination to combat Covid-19, vaccine exports, and greater cooperation in technology, space, and other sectors.

4. US envoy to Haiti resigns, expels immigrants returning to ‘collapsed state’

The United States sent Haitian immigrants camped to the Texas border town in their homeland and blocked others from crossing the border into Mexico. (AP)

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest at a letter that exploded the Biden administration over the deportation of hundreds of migrants back to the crisis-stricken country from a camp on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent days. “I will not relate to the inhumane and unproductive decision of the United States to expel thousands of refugees and illegal immigrants from Haiti,” said Daniel Foote.

This comes after the White House said it has no plans to send any of the thousands of immigrants to Haiti. So far, US border authorities have, however, returned more than 1,400 migrants from the camp and displaced more than 3,200 people from staying there. Some are returning to flights to Haiti, while others are being released in court to pursue their immigration cases.

5. Clashes between Yemeni rebels, government forces kill 35

At least 35 people have been killed as fighting escalated this week between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and pro-government forces, security officials said. Dozens were injured on both sides. The big clashes are now in their third day in some districts of government-controlled provinces.

Houthi rebels board a vehicle during a funeral procession for Houthi fighters who were killed in recent fighting with internationally recognized Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP / File)

Context: Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthis invaded the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition went to war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try to bring the government back to power. This fighting has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.