‘I need it so badly’: International cargo crew gets COVID-19 vaccine at Vancouver Harbor

Eighteen members of the Odysseas L carrier crew were vaccinated Thursday as part of Vancouver Coastal Health’s effort to immunize sailors against COVID-19.

The Greek cruise ship, which travels between Canada and Japan, has been at sea for more than 10 months and Captain Narciso Santillan said he was pleased his crew had the “chance” to shoot.

“I really need this because maybe they will not let me get on the plane,” he told Global News during the vaccination clinic. “Airports require vaccination, so what can we do?”

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the pandemic has prolonged life at sea for many sailors, some of whom have not been home for a year or more.

Many of them do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated unless they have settled in Canada or the United States, said Martha Filipski, head of operations for the VCH vaccine campaign.

“They are going to other areas that are also vulnerable, where there is the Delta variant that is rampant, and they are quite worried and scared,” she said. “Then they go back to their families and are worried that they will infect their families.

“… So this is a real sacrifice they have made for our global economy, and so it feels like the right thing to do to vaccinate these sailors.”

















E seafarers vaccination program has been in operation for just over a month, and already, approximately 200 crew members have been vaccinated on 14 vessels.

Other health authorities in the province are also implementing seafarers’ immunization programs, Filipski added, joining provincial and federal governments, local ports and other partners.

On board Odysseas L, which was stationed in Vancouver to load the grain, crew members could be heard saying they were “happy” and “excited” to be immunized, although some expressed safety concerns and vaccine efficacy.

“It’s good for everyone because they’re protected, but of course, the suspicions – you can’t say – because of the fake news,” Santillan explained.

Despite some questions raised, he said everyone on his crew list agreed to get a vaccine from VCH.

“I feel normal, it’s just because I’m strong,” crew member Marlon Ruedas said after taking his first dose.

“We have to follow what the government is telling us. We are protected by medicine.”

















The VCH immunization team has up to eight members, including those who provide vaccinations, an infection control clinician, and administration and “follow-up” staff.

To date, doses have been administered to sailors from around the world, including the Philippines, China, India, Korea and Ukraine.

Filipski said the team can set up a clinic in 10 minutes, immunize the crew, clean up and leave within an hour. She described the work as rewarding.

“COVID has been such an interesting time for healthcare and we have had many opportunities and really regular partnerships along the way,” she explained.

“This is just one of those crazy things where waking up in the morning you did not think you would be in a cargo carrier offering these essential vaccines to sailors and meeting so many wonderful people.”

