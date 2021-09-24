International
‘I need it so badly’: International cargo crew gets COVID-19 vaccine at Vancouver Harbor
Eighteen members of the Odysseas L carrier crew were vaccinated Thursday as part of Vancouver Coastal Health’s effort to immunize sailors against COVID-19.
The Greek cruise ship, which travels between Canada and Japan, has been at sea for more than 10 months and Captain Narciso Santillan said he was pleased his crew had the “chance” to shoot.
“I really need this because maybe they will not let me get on the plane,” he told Global News during the vaccination clinic. “Airports require vaccination, so what can we do?”
READ MM MORE: COVID-19-Five more deaths, 832 new cases in BC amid rising Fraser Health
According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the pandemic has prolonged life at sea for many sailors, some of whom have not been home for a year or more.
Many of them do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated unless they have settled in Canada or the United States, said Martha Filipski, head of operations for the VCH vaccine campaign.
“They are going to other areas that are also vulnerable, where there is the Delta variant that is rampant, and they are quite worried and scared,” she said. “Then they go back to their families and are worried that they will infect their families.
“… So this is a real sacrifice they have made for our global economy, and so it feels like the right thing to do to vaccinate these sailors.”
Vaccine policies for airline employees
E seafarers vaccination program has been in operation for just over a month, and already, approximately 200 crew members have been vaccinated on 14 vessels.
Other health authorities in the province are also implementing seafarers’ immunization programs, Filipski added, joining provincial and federal governments, local ports and other partners.
On board Odysseas L, which was stationed in Vancouver to load the grain, crew members could be heard saying they were “happy” and “excited” to be immunized, although some expressed safety concerns and vaccine efficacy.
READ MM MORE: Unvaccinated BC woman battling COVID-19 in ICU dies of virus
“It’s good for everyone because they’re protected, but of course, the suspicions – you can’t say – because of the fake news,” Santillan explained.
Despite some questions raised, he said everyone on his crew list agreed to get a vaccine from VCH.
“I feel normal, it’s just because I’m strong,” crew member Marlon Ruedas said after taking his first dose.
“We have to follow what the government is telling us. We are protected by medicine.”
BC doctors echo Bonnie Henry’s plea for pregnant women to be vaccinated
The VCH immunization team has up to eight members, including those who provide vaccinations, an infection control clinician, and administration and “follow-up” staff.
To date, doses have been administered to sailors from around the world, including the Philippines, China, India, Korea and Ukraine.
READ MM MORE: COVID-19-Chilliwack Elementary School temporarily closed for personal learning amid blast
Filipski said the team can set up a clinic in 10 minutes, immunize the crew, clean up and leave within an hour. She described the work as rewarding.
“COVID has been such an interesting time for healthcare and we have had many opportunities and really regular partnerships along the way,” she explained.
“This is just one of those crazy things where waking up in the morning you did not think you would be in a cargo carrier offering these essential vaccines to sailors and meeting so many wonderful people.”
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8216550/international-cargo-crew-covid19-vaccine-vancouver/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]