International Truck Launches Newly Designed MV Series | tidings





LISLE, Ill., September 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, International Truck announced the launch of the new International MVSeri. This is the next generation of International medium-sized vehicles, imagined from the ground up to advance performance, safety and timing. “The new MV International Series features thoughtful design that incorporates key safety features, head-turning style, simplified TEM integration and timely improvements,” he said. Debbie Shust, Vice President, Medium Duty Truck. “We listened to customer feedback and developed a medium-sized vehicle that was custom-made for all of their needs.” Safety and Increased Styling The new MV series was created with the aim of increasing maneuverability, visibility and safety. Designed to stand out in the International product line. A cleverly designed aerodynamic lid and detachable mirrors provide superior visibility for drivers and the restored bumper and black-painted grille with optional chrome surround give eye-catching looks. The MV series includes standard halogen headlights, with newly inserted LED headlights, optional to ensure longer life and improved visibility. There are also some optional collision mitigation improvements. Bendiksi Wingman FusionSystem technology includes adaptive navigation, added collision mitigation, multi-lane vehicle braking, stationary alarm, lane departure warning and radar and front-facing cameras. The Bendix BlindSpotter Collision Warning System is equipped with an alarm for detecting outside objects. Ultimate ability and body integration The new MV International Series features numerous improvements that enhance the vehicle’s performance capability. The high-efficiency cooling module eliminates mega-brackets enabling integrated front-frame extensions and an improved offer of snow-clearing equipment. Hood-mounted spray panels and engine air purifier provide improved under-hood access, while an optional under-hood light is available to improve visibility during daily maintenance checks. Intelligent chassis packaging changes allow for improved body integration and improved operating costs for a wide variety of applications. Diamond logic the electrical system comes standard, allowing personalized programming for driver and equipment protection, ease of body integration and longer time at work. Hundreds of off-the-shelf features exist today for improved safety, examples of which include: driver safety including pre-trip light inspection, workplace safety with external adjustment warning and hydraulic power lifting equipment protection. oil (PTO) shut-off and a stored circuit breaker. The MV series offers two engine options, the Cummins B6.7 and L9, with increased fuel efficiency as well as extended and harmonized maintenance intervals. Corrosion protection has also been improved with InterCoat ChemGuard standard on taxi floor as well as optional LINE-X offered for particularly harsh environments. Connectivity to maximize timing The new MV series is supported through OnCommandConnection, Navistar’s remote diagnostic system, offering the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of related vehicle services. Consumers have the opportunity to receive real-time information to protect their assets through GPS and geofencing capabilities, as well as simple, understandable and actionable vehicle health reports. The new MV series includes the ability for customers to add International360 service communication platform that makes it easier than ever to communicate seamlessly with the international service network and simplify the repair process. “This is an evolution, not a departure, from our existing strategy,” he said Diane Hames, Vice President, Marketing. “The new MV takes the International brand forward and is equipped with features and technology to be a great fit for any customer.” The new International MV Series makes its first public appearance at the Utility Expo September 28-30 IN Louisville, Kentucky at booth # N1135. To learn more about the new international MV series, visit www.internationaltrucks.comwith About Navistar Navistar Inc. Based on Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its affiliates and affiliates produce International branded commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus school and commercial bus brand, all produce OnCommand Connecting advanced connectivity services and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand spare parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and generators, MWM Motores Diesel of Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transportation services industry. Additional information can be found at www.Navistar.comwith All trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

