New Taliban rules for Afghan journalists raise fears





Concerns are growing about the Taliban government’s increased restrictions on media in Afghanistan as officials issue a new framework of rules for journalists that critics say opens the door to censorship and repression. Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi, the interim director of the Government Media and Information Center and a senior Taliban spokesman, revealed 11 rules to journalists this week. They include directives against publishing topics that are in conflict with Islam or offend national personalities, and also instruct journalists to produce news reports in coordination with the government media office. The once vibrant media industry in Afghanistan has been in free fall since the Taliban took control last month. Many Afghan journalists fled the country, fearing repression and violence by the new rulers, while dozens more hid and are still seeking a way out of Afghanistan. More than 100 local media companies and radio stations across the country have been shut down, shut down, taken over by the Taliban or forced out of business for lack of funding, according to local media. Some of the most prominent newspapers had to cease print operations and now publish only online, in the midst of the country’s sharp economic downturn.

The American-based press freedom organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists, has focused on emergency response to help Afghan reporters and find violence against journalists by the Taliban. Journalists are simply scared, said Steven Butler, who manages the Asia organizations program. He said the organization had received hundreds of emails from journalists seeking help. In early September in Kabul, the Taliban gathered a number of demonstrators and journalists covering demonstrations against the new government, subjecting them to abuses in overcrowded prisons, according to journalists present. The photos showed the backs of two detained reporters covered in bruises and gas from the cable strike, sparking an international protest.

More than a dozen Afghan journalists and media workers interviewed by The New York Times earlier this month described living with a sense of fear and self-censorship as they tried to break the news despite the Taliban releasing very little information.

The new rules announced by the Taliban have done little to calm the nervousness of media members and lawyers for journalists. The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders called the rules shocking in a statement Thursday and warned that while some of them, such as calls for truth and balance, may seem reasonable, the rules as a whole were extremely dangerous because pave the way for censorship and persecution. In its statement, the group noted that while some clauses were similar to the wording in Afghanistan’s national media law, the Taliban had dropped any mention of complying with international standards and press freedom conventions. The Taliban did not respond to a request for comment. Some of the rules could be used by force, Christophe Deloire, Reporters Without Borders’ secretary-general, said in a statement. They predict badly for the future of independence and journalistic pluralism in Afghanistan. Mr Butler said the ambiguity of the rules and the lack of standards would allow them to be misused. You really do not know what it means or how it will be interpreted, he said. Many countries across the region have rules that are equally vague and are used regularly to search for journalists, to put them in jail. Will we assume that the Taliban will behave better than these other governments that claim to be democracies? he said. Hard to be optimistic about it. Wali Arian contributed reporting.

