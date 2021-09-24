Fuel outlets in the UK warn of fuel shortages due to lack of HGV executives | Supply chain crisis

Three of the UK’s largest petrol station operators have warned of fuel shortages in some front areas across the country, with severe shortages of truck drivers across the country, who are now cutting off fuel supplies .

BP said yesterday that up to its first 100 fields lacked at least one fuel grade, with some forced to close completely due to supply problems.

Esso said a handful of its petrol stations operating alongside Tesco Express stores were affected, while some of their brand supermarket chains are also suffering disruptions.

Although Downing Street said there was no shortage of fuel, developments will increase pressure on ministers who are already facing calls to take action to alleviate acute labor and supply chain shortages linked to Brexit and the pandemic of businesses calling for a visa scheme to help meet the demand for more workers on farms, factories and road transport firms.

Rod McKenzie of the Road Transport Association trade body accused government ministers of inertia, allowing the situation to gradually deteriorate in recent months.

He said a very short-term measure would be to allow drivers on the absentee list and seasonal visas for foreign drivers.

On Thursday the Bank of England also warned that rising energy bills for households would push inflation above 4% this winter, bringing the cost of living to the highest growth rate in a decade.

Despite the slowdown in the economy since August, the Bank is now forecasting rising gas and wholesale electricity prices are expected to keep inflation high until at least the middle of next year.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister acknowledged that there were issues in some industries and that the government was working closely with business executives this week to resolve the issues.

But he said there was no need for concern. Importers it is important to reiterate that there is no shortage of fuel, so people should continue to buy it as usual. [For] fuel, as in food, we have a very resilient and strong supply chain. So as I say, people should continue to buy fuel as usual.

While Downing Street has said there was no reason for people to panic to buy gasoline, opposition parties condemned the ministers, for them, saying they failed to capture the situation. Jim McMahon, the Labor’s shadow transport secretary, condemned what he called a rapidly deteriorating crisis that the government has ignored warnings for a decade. He said: Gluing plaster solutions will not solve it. Ministers must take decisive steps now to address the shortage of 90,000 drivers.

Liberal Democrat business spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the fuel shortage was unprecedented and posed a major risk, not only to businesses, but to anyone relying on a car to go to work or pick up their children. In school.

She said: The government must address this crisis with the urgency it deserves. They must abandon their anti-immigration ideology which classifies key workers as unskilled and remove their arbitrary wage thresholds to bring more drivers back to the UK.

Meetings between the government and food industry executives are expected to be held on Friday, with company chiefs hoping for action regarding driver shortages. A Conservative MP from a red-wall seat urged the government to take dramatic steps, including drafting into the military to maintain the supply of flowing goods and lowering fuel taxes to see the country through the winter.

Details of the petrol cut came after a meeting between the government and executives of several companies gathered to brief ministers on the severity of the supply chain crisis in Britain, including BP, McDonalds and Amazon.

A BP spokesman apologized for any inconvenience, adding: We are experiencing fuel supply issues in some of our UK retail locations and unfortunately we have seen a handful of countries temporarily closed due to lack of grades without lead and oil.

Understandably, UK retail retailers chief Hanna Hofer told ministers it was important for the government to understand the urgency of the situation, which she described as bad, very bad, in the comments of first reported by ITV News.

She said the oil giant had two-thirds of the normal front stock levels required for normal operation and the level was falling rapidly.

BP gasoline supply problems are related to the lack of staff at Hoyer, its transport contractor, which is trying to find staff to take fuel tanks from refineries and warehouses to the companies network of 1,200 filling stations throughout the UK. About 400 drivers at Hoyer are understood to be operating under the BP contract, with a handful enough shortages to cause disruptions in supplies.

It is believed that Tesco is experiencing limited temporary shortages in a small number of areas at its 500 filling stations. We have good fuel availability, with shipments arriving at our gas stations across the UK every day, a spokesman said. However, a number of Esso-operated service stations with a Tesco Express store in the country have also been affected, by a network of around 200.

An Esso spokesman said: “We are working closely with all parties in our distribution network to optimize supplies and minimize any inconvenience to customers. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.

The prospect of foreground shortages across Britain will revive memories of the fuel blockage in the autumn of 2000, when truckers and farmers protesting the high cost of fuel prevented shipments from leaving refineries.

The government plans, codenamed Operation Escalin, were made ahead of Brexit to design 1,600 soldiers to run 80 military fuel tanks to hold gasoline and diesel flowing into field pumps in the event of no deal. However, government sources stressed that there was no current need for the military to intervene to address the driver shortages.

Minutes released Thursday from the Bank of England’s interest rate meeting warned that chronic shortages of workers and supplies were weighing on Britain’s economic recovery from the blockade, at a time when the cost of living is rising at the fastest pace in almost a decade.

Voting unanimously to keep interest rates at an all-time low of 0.1%, Banks monetary policy committee Household energy bills will boost inflation above 4% this winter, with continued pressure expected to last until the middle of next year.

She said Ofgems updating the energy price cap from April next year, which is likely to put further pressure on household energy bills, risked inflation staying above 4% until the second quarter of the year. 2022. Inflation is then expected to gradually fall back to the 2% target set by the government.