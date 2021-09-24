



London Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of murder.

In a statement Thursday, Met said the suspect was arrested at an address in Lewisham. “He was taken into custody where he stands,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Met said Nessa had left her home in Greenwich County shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was walking through Cator Park toward a bar in Pegler Square, where she had planned to meet a friend.

Police are also looking for another man in connection with Nessa’s murder, after posting a photo of him and a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Nessa is thought to have been killed during her trip through the park, Met’s statement said, with her body found the following afternoon, near a nearby community center. “Sabina’s trip should have taken a little over five minutes, but she never reached her destination,” said Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity, adding: “We know the community is rightly shocked by this murder. “as we are – and we are using every available resource to find the individual responsible.” Garrity has appealed to anyone in the park area to come forward during the time of the attack. Zubel Ahmed, Nessa’s cousin, told ITV News on Wednesday that the family is still in shock and that the news of her death has left them “devastated” and “comforted”. Nessa, who taught at an elementary school in Lewisham, south-east London, was “really the kindest, most caring person out there,” Ahmed said. “I do not understand how anyone can do that, I really do not know. It’s a big, big loss for our family,” he said. Epidemic of violence against women Nessa’s death comes six months after Britain was shocked by the attack and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on May 3rd. Her body was found a week later, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen. Her killer, a police officer on duty, pleaded guilty to her abduction, rape and murder. Everard’s story sparked a social media outlet by women sharing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment, catapulting the UK’s heavy record of violence against women and girls into the national spotlight. More than 200 women were killed between March 2019 and 2020 in the UK, according to data from Office for National Statistics and the Scottish government. About one woman is killed by a man every three days in the UK, according to data from the Femicide Registry, an organization that tracks violence against women and girls. The group argues that the government’s new strategy to curb such violence “ ignores shy “victims of femicide. After Nessa’s death, many are noting that little has changed. In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Women’s Equality Party leader Mandu Reid said “The media has asked today: have things improved since the assassination of Sarah Everard? The answer is NO.” Reid added that the “silent” reaction from the press and a “lack of public outrage” for Nessa – a woman of color – “demonstrates, once again, that not all victims are treated with the same respect and reverence.” After the assassination of Everard, the problematic relationship of the British media with dIVERSITY AND competition was put back in the spotlight. Many activists and social media users made a comparison between the coverage of Everard’s murder and the death of a 21-year-old Black business student, Bekimi Olusegun, who attracted little national media attention. Olusegun’s body was found on a beach on the south coast of England in September 2020. Her “unexplained” death was not treated as suspicious by local police. On Thursday, the Greenwich Council told CNN that they had issued 200 personal alerts to vulnerable women and residents in the town hall this week “following the horrific murder of Sabina Nessa”. The small device can be attached to keys and handbags or held, and trigger a strong alarm in the event of an attack, a Greenwich Council spokesman said in a statement, adding that alarms have been distributed at events since 2019. But women should not be on the defensive. or report by a police overseer in July said “radical” cross-sectoral reform is needed to protect women and girls from an “epidemic” of crime. Police must make the pursuit and “ruthless” dismemberment of perpetrators a priority, its Highness Inspectorate for Construction and Fire and Rescue Services said. From 2008-2018, 1,425 women were killed by men, according to Femicide Census data. The majority (62%) of those murders were committed by the current partner or ex-wife, while 15% of the women were killed by men they knew. One in 12 (8%) of those murders were by foreigners. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “We must give this issue the same seriousness we give to other issues,” he said, adding that it was time to “make misogyny a hate crime”. A vigil, organized by the group “Search These Roads” will be held for Nessa on Friday at 7pm at Pegler Pomegranate in Lewisham.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/23/uk/sabina-nessa-murder-london-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

