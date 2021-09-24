International students to return to NSW before Christmas, but vaccine requirements block some

Hundreds of international students will be welcomed back to NSW before the end of the year, but students from China and Nepal are likely to be excluded from the pilot plan announced by the state government.

In early December, 500 students from around the world will be allowed to travel to Australia on two scheduled flights.

Western Sydney University Vice Chancellor Barney Glover, who has chaired a committee planning the pilot, said airfare would be paid by students, but universities would cover the cost of quarantine.

“Pilot is a very small start-up pilot, but it is an important signal that we are opening up again to international students,” he said.

The global program will only be suitable for students who are fully vaccinated with vaccines recognized by the Commodity Therapy Administration (TGA) including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

This means that students who have received vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm, both developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies, are likely to be excluded from the program as they were not approved by the TGA at this time.

“We encourage ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) and TGA to move quickly in this direction to work through vaccination reciprocity arrangements for unapproved vaccines in order to be more open,” said Professor Glover.

However, Professor Glover said he understood the importance of starting the pilot program with TGA-approved vaccines.

Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said the gradual return of students was the first phase of the pilot that would slowly expand and students would not be counted on federal government boundaries for returning citizens.

“Importantly, this plan will not come at the expense of any Australian citizen or resident who wants to return home,” he said.

Australian University Executive Director Catriona Jackson commended the NSW government for being “so determined” to lead the nation in the return of international students.

Catriona Jackson, chief executive of Universities Australia, said other states should follow NSW's example.

“It’s really important that there is a movement from the states, so we commend the NSW vice chancellors and the state government for making this decision,” Ms Jackson said.

“International students have made a significant investment in their education in Australia and it would be nice to see them in safe vehicles and strong quarantine measures.”

Belle Lim, who is a Malaysian international student and president of the International Student Council in Australia, said students who were forced to return to their home countries were desperate to return to Australia.

She said many had put their lives “on hold” and although they could study from abroad, the time difference and lack of social connection was doing its thing.

Belle Lim, national president of the International Student Council Australia.

“Interrupting your life this way without any concrete plan … has been very difficult for the students,” Ms. Lim said.

“The fact that students have paid fairly high tuition fees to study in Australia, but not being able to have experience is a huge financial and mental pressure on students, so this news is very welcome.”

Prior to the pandemic, some 250,000 international students were studying in NSW and representing the state’s second largest export.

The state government said 57,000 overseas students were currently trying to enter NSW.

The Redfern apartment block where students will undergo their quarantine period. ( ABC News

Ms Lim said there would be an overwhelming demand from students who want to return, but the plan included a “triage system” to identify students who need more face-to-face instruction.

Priority will be given to doctoral students, those who have almost completed degrees and students studying medicine and health-related courses.

Ms Lim said international students felt “conflicted” over the strict vaccine conditions.

“Students should be treated fairly and equally … we will continue to advocate for all international students, but we are cooperative.

“We believe they will take it into account and do the best they can.”

Accommodation provider Scape will house returning students for their mandatory 14-day quarantine in Redfern inland Sydney.