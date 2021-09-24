International Travel bans will be eased in November | News & Events





After more than 18 months of COVID-19 travel bans restricting foreign nationals from entering the United States, the White House announced Monday that it will lift some geographic travel bans starting in November. The changes will reopen talent groups for American businesses that typically look to foreign markets for employees. According to the announcement and questions and answers given by the administration, starting in early November, USA will repeal current travel bans implemented for individuals from China, Iran, Schengen Area, UK, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India. Instead of these bans, all international travelers to the US will be required to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide information about the vaccines that will be accepted. There will be limited exemptions for children, participants in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, and humanitarian exemptions for people who travel for an important reason but do not have access to timely vaccination. Individuals excluded from the vaccine requirement may be required to be vaccinated upon arrival. Some of the highlights of the announcement: Starting in early November, adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before boarding the plane.

The current requirement that everyone show evidence of a negative test taken within three days of boarding a flight will remain in effect for all fully vaccinated passengers.

The CDC continues to strongly discourage air travel from Americans who are not fully vaccinated. However, all unvaccinated travelers returning to the US and not fully vaccinated will be required to provide evidence of a negative test result received within one day of their departure and provide evidence that they have purchased a viral test to be made upon arrival.

The CDC will also issue a contact tracking order that will require airlines to collect full contact information for any passengers arriving in the US and provide that information immediately to the CDC upon request, to track passengers who are exposed to variants of COVID-19 or other pathogens.

These requirements will be implemented globally. For businesses that typically employ foreign nationals, easing travel restrictions is good news for an already shallow talent group. If you have any questions about the rules for international travelers, please contact me or a member of the firm's Immigration Practice Group.

