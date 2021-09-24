The suspect was arrested in the investigation into the murder of Sabina Nessa





LONDON A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher, whose body was discovered in a London park last week, rekindling anger over violence against women in Britain. A vigil is scheduled for Friday night in London to remember Ms Nessa and seek better protection for women and girls, organizers said. Similar ceremonies are planned in cities across the country. London Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and released CCTV images of another man and a vehicle linked to the case, releasing an appeal to the public for informationWith Another man, in his 40s, he had previously been arrested and released pending further investigation. Our team has worked tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has involved a vast trawl of security cameras, work which remains ongoing, said Neil John, a Chief Detective from the Mets Specialized Crime Command , in a statement.

Ms Nessas’s murder comes six months after the abduction and murder in London of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, which sparked widespread calls for action, sparked national protests and sparked a flurry of women sharing experiences of sexual violence with Those demonstrations, in the depths of a national pandemic blockade, spread to wider protests denouncing the harsh hand police of an early vigilance to Ms Everard, and calling for a new approach to investigating crimes against women . But many say little has changed in the months between the two killings, both of which took place overnight in relatively public parts of London. Women’s rights advocates say roads are no longer safe despite promises from law enforcement officials. The rise of violence against women, especially women of color, has not gone unnoticed, wrote Sister Uncut, a feminist organization that emerged earlier this year as a leader in the British national movement around women’s safety. We will be joining our mourning sisters this Friday. We will not live in fear.

Ms Nessa left her home in South East London’s Kidbrooke district at 8:30 pm on 17 September to meet a friend at a nearby pub, a street she passed through a public park. Her journey should have taken only five minutes.

But she never arrived. A passerby found her body in the park the next afternoon. In the days since then, national attention has once again turned to gender-based violence and women’s safety in public spaces and the government’s failure to address the wider crisis of violence against women, which worsened during the pandemic. Incidents of deadly domestic abuse escalated during a series of national blockades. And a national poll this summer showed that two out of three women aged 16 to 34 experienced some form of bullying in the previous 12 months. Speaking in Parliament earlier this week, Janet Daby, a Labor Labor MP who represents an area adjacent to where Ms. Nessa was killed, called for new measures by the government to counter this type of violence. Her life was taken brutally, like much before her, through misogynistic violence, Ms. Daby said. How many women’s lives need to be stolen before this government can take serious action? So far this year, at least 108 women in Britain have been killed in cases where a man is considered the prime suspect, according to Counting Dead Women, a project that monitors a grim trend that has been dubbed as femicide. We have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls, said Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London during an interview with British broadcaster ITV on Thursday. I think we need a whole system approach.

This summer, the government announced a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which included tougher penalties for violators and increased policing of public spaces. But a report by an independent oversight group commissioned this year by Priti Patel, the interior secretary, called for a radical change of approach across the system involving the police, criminal justice system, local authorities, health and education. We can not police just to get out of this, said a member of the oversight group, Zo Billingham, when the report was published. These works are deeply rooted, pervasive and pervasive in our society, and if that is to change, a whole system approach is needed.

