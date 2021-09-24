Taiwan says China is a “stimulus” after one of the largest PLA fighter jets to date





The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft, and early warning and air control aircraft, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups — one of 19 aircraft and a second group of five aircraft. which came later Day.

A map released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense showed that several Chinese planes, including H-6 bombers, were flying around southern Taiwan and jumping east of the island.

In response, the ministry said radio warnings had been issued and air defense missile systems had been deployed to monitor activity.

The incursions did not affect Taiwan’s sovereign space, which stretches 12 nautical miles off its coast. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated area of ​​airspace over land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location, and control of air traffic in the interests of national security. “

The airstrikes came a day after Taiwan formally applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Comprehensive and Progressive Free Trade Agreement. China’s Foreign Ministry signaled its strong opposition to Taiwan’s application. “We strongly oppose official exchanges between any country and region of Taiwan and strongly oppose Taiwan’s accession to any agreement or organization of a formal nature,” said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. Taiwan and mainland China have been ruled separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which defeated nationalists fled to Taipei. However, Beijing sees Taiwan as an integral part of its territory – even though the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the democratic island of about 24 million people. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that point Thursday evening after the PLA fighter jet’s flights. “Taiwan is Taiwan and is not part of the People’s Republic of China. The People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan for a single day,” the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The island should be able to make its own choices when it comes to issues such as joining an international trade agreement, the ministry added. “The Chinese government only wants to harass Taiwan in the international community and is to blame for rising tensions in strained relations,” the statement said. Beijing claims the opposite, as Taipei has increased military purchases from the United States and received indications of support from US allies such as Japan. When Tokyo released its annual white defense letter in July, it contained its strongest language ever in Taiwan, saying “stabilizing the situation around Taiwan is important for Japan’s security.” The largest number of daily air strikes reported by Taiwan was on June 15, when 28 Chinese military aircraft flew to Taiwan’s ADIZ. On April 12, 25 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in a single day. But a kind of PLA incursion into ADIZ of Taiwan has become an almost daily occurrence. For example, before Thursday’s flights, there were two attacks on Wednesday, one on Monday, four on Sunday and 10 last Friday, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. Analysts have said the PLA flights are likely to serve several purposes for China, both demonstrating the PLA’s power to a local audience, giving it the Chinese intelligence and military capabilities it would need in any potential conflict involving Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary.

CNN’s Will Ripley and Hannah Ritchie contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/24/asia/taiwan-china-warplane-flights-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos