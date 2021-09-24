After UNGA, what have we learned about the foreign policy of Iranian President Raisi?





On the 34th floor of a skyscraper at a busy intersection with Manhattan is just Iran’s diplomatic presence in the US: its permanent mission to the UN. Its embassy in Washington has been closed for decades, as has the US embassy in Tehran. The Iranian mission in New York, however, has remained a rare constant and a reminder that even in the face of deep bilateral tensions, countries always have an opportunity to engage on the world stage. The UN, especially the UN Annual General Assembly (UNGA), gives all countries, large and small, a moment to declare their geopolitical priorities to the world. This is even more important for countries such as Iran, whose tendency towards unpredictable and dogmatic foreign policy often isolates it on the international stage. At the UN, the world gets a strong sense of where Tehran intends to go that year, for better or worse. After 9/11, former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami caught the world’s attention, especially in the West, with a speech to the Assembly in strong solidarity with the victims of the attacks, labeling responsible terrorists as a cult of fanatics who had self-mutilated ears and tongues. Theirs. He called on all countries around the world to promote harmony and empathy and enter into a dialogue of civilizations. It was arguably the most conciliatory gesture by an Iranian president since 1979. On the other hand, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad used the platform on many occasions to imply that 9/11 was a conspiracy. Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami delivered a famous and conciliatory speech at the UN in 2001. Tara Today in the 76th UNGA, the new President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, is giving the world similar data on what his administration means to Iran’s global position. While he has not taken Ahmadinejad’s conspiratorial path, early remarks make it clear that he is also not following Mr. Khatami’s conciliatory tone. The new president has already hailed the end of American “hegemony” in international affairs, saying “the project of imposing Western identity has failed miserably. Outside the UN, Raisi has been busy pursuing diplomatic initiatives that play well for his conservative base. He has repeatedly stressed the need for Western powers to restore Iranian confidence in the negotiations for a new nuclear deal, stressing that the talks must secure his country’s “rights”. On Sunday, he met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to ask Toyko to release funds that have been frozen in Japan due to US sanctions. It is certainly legitimate for Iran to express constructive diplomatic cases in the world, both at the UN and abroad. In return, she should expect them from others as well. It must accept petitions such as Wednesday’s call by King Salman of Saudi Arabia to keep nuclear weapons out of the Middle East. He must allow the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, which earlier this month described how Tehran had obstructed its inspectors at the Natanz nuclear facility. The Yemenis, 16 million of whom are at risk of starvation under the UN World Food Program, deserve Iran’s contribution to resolving the country’s conflict and deterring Houthis, a particularly violent Iranian representative. Iran needs to understand that the respect it seeks from other countries will only be gained if it also shows a willingness to engage and listen to countries and organizations that are concerned about its destabilizing activity. Going to his presidency, there may be a temptation that Mr. Raisi uses platforms such as UNGA to make challenging, aggressive statements of the past. This would be lacking at the point of the world meeting at the UN to come up with the necessary solutions. Published: September 24, 2021, 3:00 AM

