‘Wonder House’ escapes melted lava in Spain’s Canary Islands as residents wait to return
It has been dubbed the “house of miracles” on social media by a single house in Le Palma, in the Canary Islands of Spain, that managed to escape the molten lava coming out of an erupting volcano.
Main points:
- Hundreds of homes have already been destroyed by the volcano and thousands of people have been evacuated to safety
- There are fears that the lava may swell and cause even more destruction in the coming days
- Residents of Le Palma can not move forward until the explosion is over and that could be months away.
The house is one of the few that has avoided lava and debris from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that started erupting violently last Sunday.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed and over 6,000 people fled for their lives.
The “miracle house” is owned by a retired couple from Denmark, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not been to Le Palma since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted international travel.
Ada Monnike built the house with her husband. She told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the couple was relieved that the house had been saved, but were destroyed, their friends had lost their homes and all their property.
“They do not want to talk to anyone because they will not stop crying,” Ms Monnikendam told El Mundo.
It was “sad to know that the house is there alone without being able to take care of it,” she added.
Lava progress has slowed significantly, raising fears that the molten rock could swell further in the coming days and cause further destruction instead of leaking into the sea.
A giant lava river 600 meters wide slowed to 4 meters hours after reaching a flat on Wednesday, officials said. On Monday, a day after the explosion, it was moving at 700 meters per hour.
A second lava flow has virtually stopped, according to the head of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, Mara Jos Blanco.
It will not reach the Atlantic Ocean before the weekend, she said, with some scientists saying it may never reach the sea.
Lava up to 15 meters high
Dr Blanco said seismic activity on La Palma Island was now “low”, but molten rock was still being thrown from the volcano 26 million cubic meters so far.
Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist at the National Geographic Institute of Spain, said the dynamics of each eruption was in constant flux.
“Lava is progressing very slowly because it cools in contact with the atmosphere, through friction with soil and building materials and, above all, because its front edge is expanding,” he told Radio Television Canaria.
As it slowed down, the lava became thicker. In places, it rose up to 15 meters high, authorities said.
It now covers 166 acres and has swallowed about 350 houses.
Uncertainty left many residents on the west side of the island with 85,000 people in oblivion.
Scientists said lava flows could last for weeks or months.
“We have to do everything we can to help”
Joel Francisco, 38, said he and his elderly parents had to evacuate the area around Todoque village in a hurry, taking only a few important items and documents.
Now that the flow seems to have slowed down, he hopes to go back and get some more things in case the house is buried in lava if the police allow it.
“We do not know how long we have to wait until we get back to our homes because the roads are closed,” he said.
“Some people have it worse, their homes are gone.”
Spanish King Felipe VI, who visited the homeless on Thursday along with Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Snchez, vowed to help the island’s needy.
“Suddenly, you have taken almost everything from you in an instant. Homeless, without equipment, without clothes, without food, without resources, without work,” the monarch said.
“We have to do everything we can to help these families.”
Life in the rest of La Palma, which is roughly 35 miles long and 20 miles across the country at its widest point, has been largely untouched, with unchecked tourists landing for previously planned vacations.
