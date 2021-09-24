The upward trend continues as BC registers 832 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths





UN health officials announced Thursday 832 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths. In a written statement, the provinces said there are currently 5,697 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Christ The government noted in the same statement the number of general and new cases it is offering are temporary due to a delayed data update and would be verified once confirmed. A total of 330 people are in hospital, with 148 in intensive care. Overall hospital admissions, which usually lag behind the rise and fall in new cases, are 13 percent from last Thursday, when 291 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 148 percent from a month ago on August 23. when 133 people were in the hospital. The number of patients in intensive care is about 10 percent from 134 a week ago and 85 percent from a month ago when 80 people were in the ICU. The number of provincial deaths from the disease is now 1,915 lives lost from 181,769 cases confirmed so far. The regional division of new cases is as follows: 377 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,932 total active cases.

153 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 1,181 active cases.

117 new cases in Northern Health, which has 977 total active cases.

114 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 909 active cases.

71 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 654 active cases. There are a total of 22 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care. The acute care hospitals affected are Chilliwack General Hospital, Fort St. Louis Regional Hospital. John Hospitaland Kootenay. As of Thursday, 87.3 percent of those 12 years and older in Christ had received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine and 79.9 percent received the second dose. From September 15 to 21, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.5 percent of cases, and from September 8 to 21, they accounted for 82.6 percent of hospitalizations, by province. After age factorization, unvaccinated people are 25.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, he said. To date, 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.7 million second doses. Vaccine required The vast majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia are unvaccinated and health officials are encouraging anyone who is hesitant about vaccines to discuss their concerns with a health professional. On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed women in particular, saying it was important for this demographic to be vaccinated as 40 pregnant women received intensive care at the UN in recent months. There is no increased risk of complications for immunized pregnant women or their babies, and international data show no change in abortion rates, premature births, stillbirths or other adverse effects, Henrysaid. Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received the first and / or second dose can do so by nowbooking an online appointment, by calling1-833-838-2323, or by registering in person at a BC Service location. British Colombians are now required to show a vaccine card proving that they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over must also show a piece of ID issued by the government. Cards are available through the provinceHealth Gateway Websiteand can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

