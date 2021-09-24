The director of Save The Children in Afghanistan describes the situation under the TalibanExBulletin

International
The director of Save The Children in Afghanistan describes the situation under the Taliban
Bulent Kilic / AFP through Getty Images
When schools recently opened in Afghanistan, only boys in grades 7 through 12 returned to the classroom.
Taliban leaders told the girls they had to wait.
“The explanation we got from the Taliban is that this is just a small delay, as they are working on operating procedures for the girls,” said Christopher Nyamandi, director of Save the Children, an aid group in Afghanistan.
A return to severe restrictions on girls ’education is just one of many aspects of child welfare under the Taliban that Nyamandi is concerned about, who spoke with Leila Fadel of NPR from Kabul.
“The situation is grim, really,” Nyamandi said. “It is not uncommon in Afghanistan for children to freeze to death during the harshest winters. And if we do not have humanitarian supplies especially for those families who are displaced, living in camps we will see serious casualties, including deaths, happening “.
The main points of the interview
If he believes the Taliban will allow girls to have an education
What my team told me is that it is difficult for them to believe what the Taliban are saying because there have already been a number of broken promises. However, you know that over the last 20 years, there has been a huge increase in the number of girls in school. So I think it will be very difficult for the Taliban to detect all that progress.
On how Save the Children has operated under Taliban rule
We have been able to reopen now in Kandahar, in Kabul, in Jawzjan which is a province in the north. We had to go through a negotiation process where we were explaining our activities. The Taliban have made it clear to us that they would like to see the division of offices where our female staff has their office space. And we are making those adjustments. But we have insisted that at least our female staff should come to the office and they should also be allowed to go on the ground. …
So we look at the provinces where local Taliban officials are showing flexibility. But we have also seen in some provinces where they are insisting that women would not be allowed to work. And we would not be prepared to reopen our offices if our female staff could not work, simply because: As an organization trying to reach children, we are not able to reach children if we do not have female staff who will talk to women in the communities.
So while at the central level, we have received assurances that we are told we would like international organizations to stay, including international staff, we are still concerned that we still see restrictions in some of the provinces.
For the prospect of humanitarian aid arriving before winter
People needed help even before the Taliban came to power. And then there was the violence that happened and hundreds of thousands of families ended up moving, fleeing their homes due to insecurity. And now they have no shelter. They live outside, under plastic sheets. So the kids need help.
Due to donor funding being frozen, we do not have access to money at this point. We are not able to withdraw money from the banking system. So it is becoming difficult to run our operations.
Patrick Jarenwattananon adapted this story for the web.
|
