Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Italy





His lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told CNN that the arrest was made by order of the Spanish Supreme Court and a court spokeswoman said the Spanish court was contacting Italian courts on Friday. Puigdemont has lived in Belgium for the past four years and faces arrest if he returns to Spain. He went to Sardinia on Thursday to attend a cultural festival in an area where the historic Catalan language is spoken, a Catalan regional government official told CNN on Friday. Separatist tensions continue in Barcelona and the surrounding northeastern region of Catalonia. And the issue touches on national politics now, with the minority government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez relying on a pro-independence Catalan party, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), for support in the next budget and other issues. The ERC now heads the coalition government of Catalonia, partnering with Puigdemont Together for Catalonia (JxCat). The Spanish government last June pardoned nine Catalan leaders serving prison sentences for their roles in the failed 2017 independence bid. Sanchez said at the time that the move was aimed at fostering reconciliation between Catalonia and the rest of the Spain. But the pardons do not apply to Puigdemont, who fled in 2017 along with some senior aides after Madrid took temporary direct control of the region. Puigdemont will now seek relief from European courts for his arrest in Italy, his lawyer told CNN. He will argue that Arrest warrant issued by a Spanish court was not currently valid and he will also seek to restore his immunity as a member of the European Parliament, which was lifted earlier this year.

