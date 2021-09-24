The Alberta government will not provide data on how many schools have COVID-19 outbreaks

A COVID-19 blast has caused an elementary school in Edmonton west to switch to online classes for two weeks.

Edmonton Public Schools says at least 29 people affiliated with Westglen School have voluntarily reported positive testing for COVID-19 this week.

A school division spokesman says Westglen is the only school division with such an outbreak.

But the number of schools across Alberta with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks are figures the Alberta government is reluctant to release.

After changing the way respiratory illnesses are tracked in Alberta schools, the government said it is considering how to report that information publicly.

A list or map of schools with COVID-19 outbreaks, as the government published online last year, has not yet materialized.

“I know there is a great deal of interest in school outbreaks, and we are working with the education ministry to finalize a reporting framework,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Thursday.

The gap has led the advocacy group to support our Alberta Students collect resources their list of case notifications , explosions and transitions in online learning. It’s a job the government has to do, said communications director Wing Li.

Alberta’s plan to return to school COVID-19, which was published in August, ended the tracking of contacts in schools. Alberta Health Services (AHS) and schools are no longer required to notify each other of known COVID-19 cases.

Instead, schools were instructed to call AHS when more than 10 percent of the population was absent with a respiratory illness.

Parents are angry about the lack of information

Since the plan was released, Alberta has re-entered a state of public health emergency and hospitals have been so occupied, the province has sought help from the federal government.

Parents and staff now say they are receiving vague notifications of outbreaks that do not specify whether or not COVID-19 cases are present at the school.

Lauren Sergy has two children at an Edmonton Catholic elementary school. She received a blast letter after the lessons began. It left him with more questions than answers.

Is it COVID-19? If not COVID-19, what is? Was she in her children’s classes? Did her children need to be tested? She did not know.

And so began the gossip of the parents. They spoke outside of school and in the online chat group. They agreed to share what they knew about which classes had missing children and the results of the COVID-19 tests, Sergy said.

“Delta is no joke. It spreads like wildfire,” she said. Lack of information makes “every decision feel charged”.

Schools in Alberta are not required to share information about any positive COVID-19 cases reported to them. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

In Calgary, Janet Pennington-Zoller was similarly confused by a vague letter broken from her five-year-old niece’s school.

“This will create misunderstandings on the part of parents, that they may underestimate the risk at school if they receive this letter and return,” she said.

Pennington-Zoller, who has two teenage boys in high school, says she feels abandoned by the end of government to contact mandatory case tracking and reporting in schools.

There is a big disconnect between the overcrowded state of hospitals in Alberta and the relatively cavalier approach to schools, she said.

On Thursday, Hinshaw said the large-scale transmission of COVID-19 in schools is unusual and does not tend to spur community outreach.

At the same press conference, AHS CEO Dr. Verna Yiu also noted a worrying increase in children sick with the virus.

As of Thursday, 6,964 Albertans 19 or younger had an active COVID-19 case, about one-third of the active cases in the province.

Hinshaw also said sharing positive case information could be a potential privacy breach.

She said tracking all respiratory outbreaks helps identify the spread in places where people have not been tested.

Government officials have not responded to questions about when information about the school blast will be made public, or what will be revealed.