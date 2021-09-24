BP plans to restrict fuel supplies to Britain due to shortage of truck drivers





“We are experiencing some fuel supply issues in some of our UK retail locations and unfortunately we have seen a handful of countries temporarily closed due to lack of lead and oil grades, the company said in a separate statement to CNN Business on Thursday.

PB PB blamed “driver shortages across the industry across [United Kingdom]”per supply chain crisis “We are prioritizing deliveries to highway service areas, major trunk roads and places with the greatest demand and are seeking to minimize the duration of stock sales,” she added.

BP declined to comment on how many gas stations will be affected, but a person familiar with the situation said “dozens” of countries were experiencing fuel shortages.

This is the second time in as many months that BP has had to temporarily close some UK locations due to fuel delivery problems due to a lack of truck drivers. According to the Road Transport Association, the UK lacks around 100,000 truck drivers, 20,000 of whom were EU nationals who fled the country after Brexit.

ExxonMobil XOM Tesco TSCDF Its ownersaid Friday that a “small number” of 200 gas stations operating the supermarket chainare also affected. “We are working closely with all parties in our distribution network to optimize supplies and minimize any inconvenience to customers,” the company added in a statement. Labor shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which had a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics. The UK Government has announced some measures to increase the number of driving tests for truck drivers. But a government spokesman said last month that “most solutions” would be driven by industry. “We want employers to make long-term investments in the UK workforce instead of relying on the outside workforce, and our Job Plan is helping people across the country retrain, develop new skills and return to work, “the spokesman said. However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps did not rule out issuing short-stay visas for EU drivers on Friday. “I will look at everything and we will move the sky and the earth to do everything we can to make sure the shortages are alleviated with HGV [Heavy Goods Vehicle] drivers, “he told Sky News in an interview. They are not just truck drivers. The food and agriculture sector estimates there are 500,000 job vacancies across the industry, which is leading to food losses because there are not enough workers to select, package, process and transport fresh produce. Groups representing the food and agriculture sectors have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement a “Covid Recovery Visa” to alleviate what they describe as “crippling labor shortages across the supply chain”. Charles Riley and Lauren Gunn contributed to the report.

