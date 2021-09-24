Sabina Nessa: Police issue CCTV appeal while mourning to remember London teacher





The teacher is believed to have been killed in a park in south-east London, in what must have been a five-minute walk from her home to a nearby pub, police say, sparking new outrage over the British epidemic of violence against women and girls.

Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested at an address in Lewisham and remains in custody. Police also released CCTV photos of another man they were looking for in connection with Nessa’s murder, and of a silver vehicle they believe he has access to.

Images of the man show him stepping inside Pegler Square , in Kidbrooke, the 28-year-old was attacked in the evening. The silver vehicle was also caught on CCTV in the Pegler Square area.

“We’re going to ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the greater Lewisham and Greenwich area – to look carefully at these images to see if you know who this person is or have seen in recent days. , “said Neil John, Chief Detective Inspector at the Met Specialized Crime Command.

“Any information about his identity or whereabouts may be vital to our investigation, so we urge you to disseminate this image widely to ensure that as many people as possible see it.” said John, adding that detectives are capturing camera footage for more data. A candlelight vigil to remember Nessa was organized by the Kidbrooke community at 7pm Friday night at Pegler Pomegranate. Zubel Ahmed, Nessa’s cousin, told ITV News on Wednesday that the family was still in shock and that the news of her death had left them “devastated” and “comforted”. Nessa, who taught at an elementary school in Lewisham, was “really the kindest, most caring person out there,” Ahmed said. “I do not understand how anyone can do that, I really do not know. It’s a big, big loss for our family,” he said. Nessa’s death comes six months after the United Kingdom was shaken by the attack and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Everard disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on May 3rd. Her body was found a week later, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen. Her killer, a police officer on duty, pleaded guilty to her abduction, rape and murder. Everard’s story sparked a social media outlet by women sharing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment, catapulting the UK’s heavy record of violence against women and girls into the national spotlight. More than 200 women were killed between March 2019 and 2020 in the UK, according to data from the Office for National Statistics and the Scottish government. After Nessa’s death, many are noting that little has changed. In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Women’s Equality Party leader Mandu Reid said: “The media has asked today: have things gotten better since the assassination of Sarah Everard? The answer is NO.”

