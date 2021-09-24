Unprofitable Afghan workers desperately try to evacuate





Roya was the face of the young modern Afghan woman. As the leader of a US government-funded girls’ club, she gave her troops a scenario for their lives that their mothers could not follow: They were as powerful as boys in their ability to change communities. them, she taught them. Working for another nonprofit organization, she helped build connections between American and Afghan girls. I taught her that no one could shut our mouths or tell us that something was not possible just because we were girls, she said. After the Afghan government fell into the hands of Taliban insurgents, Roya and some of those she worked with knew they could be targeted. But without direct contact with the U.S. military, they had no hope of boarding a government evacuation plane from Kabul. Instead, their NGO partners in the United States created a shocking escape for Roya and some of her friends and family in neighboring Pakistan. The Taliban were looking for people who had worked with foreigners and they were apprehending them, said Roya, 20. I had to save my life and the life of my family.

Among the vulnerable Afghans left behind after withdrawing from the U.S. last month were thousands who worked for small nonprofits, many of whom were funded by the State Department or agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development to promote the rights of women, education and civic engagement. With many of their employees as threatened as those directly employed by the US government, these cash-strapped organizations have had to find their own ways to evict people. Thousands of miles away from Afghanistan, using their phones and laptops, American NGO leaders have tried to raise money, obtain documents, find lawyers, and arrange trips for staff members and their families. They are also helping to evacuate women whose jobs have put them on the list of possible Taliban targets, including some women who trained Afghan police, lawyers and politicians. Like a subway, said Stephanie Sinclair, a photojournalist who founded Too Young to Wed in 2014 to empower girls and end child marriage. She orchestrated the safe passage for 45 people last week from Afghanistan to Pakistan, where they awaited transfer to Albania, a road station for those hoping to relocate to the United States, Canada or another country. Among them was a lawyer who had prosecuted cases of abuse of husbands and children, a girls’ rights lawyer who had received death threats, and a woman who had served in the gender unit of the national election commission.

Small rooted NGOs are the ones that move mountains and carry the heavy burden of bringing people to safety, said Ms. Sinclair of New York.

For help, Roya and her colleagues turned to Ben Schumaker, who had hired them in Kabul for the nonprofit art he finishes from his garage in Madison, Wis. Our group is trying to deliver on the promise made by our government to bring them to America, he said. With others from his organization, Memory project, Mr Schumaker arranged for secret transport for Roya and others to a safe house in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. That being said, he arranged for 27 people associated with nonprofit groups to flee. Some of the group’s leaders said the Biden administration had raised false hopes when it announced in early August that it would expand access to the US refugee program for its Afghan employees who did not qualify for the special immigrant visas offered to people. such as translators. , who had worked for the army. These workers can apply for a new Priority 2 designation, the State Department said. They were excited to board a plane to the US, recalls Mr. Schumaker. The reality was, they were never near the right for an evacuation flight. It was an empty promise. To apply for the program as well, applicants had to be outside Afghanistan, they were told later, and would have to wait at least a year for US authorities to review their cases. The program was a big red herring; a PR stunt, said Marina LeGree, founder of Ascend, a mountaineering program that aims to develop the physical and mental strength of teenage girls and young women through athletic and community service activities such as mentoring orphans and teaching illiterate women to read. . The administration has acknowledged that relocation could be a lengthy process.

Ascend managed to place eight female instructors who appeared prominently on the groups’ website, along with several family members, on an evacuation flight to Abu Dhabi in the UAE on 22 August. They achieved it with the help of special forces US military veteran whose sister is a climber. Two of the families have been admitted from Denmark; four others from Germany. Two others hope to reach the United States. Ms. LeGree then extended her effort to others at risk, such as driver and organization guards, as well as athletes, many of whom are members of the Hazara minority. The mother of young children, Ms. LeGree has been awake all along, she said, phoning every personal and professional contact she has ever made, and counting on the goodwill people have felt for her organization’s mission. Sixty-eight people have been evacuated so far. Eighteen arrived on Wednesday in Chile, which offered them permanent residence. Ireland has said it will accept 20 girls, and Ascend hopes Poland and New Zealand get more. With crochet and deception, we are getting people out, she said.

The Taliban have not banned NGOs from working in Afghanistan, and most groups hope to stay there even after the departure of staff members who thought their work to promote gender equality would be banned according to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islam. which confuses women’s public roles. with Mr. Schumakers Memory Project has used portrait to foster connections between young Americans and peers in more than 50 countries for 17 years; he took the initiative in Afghanistan four years ago.

Photographs of Afghan students are distributed to high school students in the United States, who then create their own hand-made paintings and drawings, which are sent to their peers with a photograph of them on the back. About 1,000 portraits were sent each year to Roya in Afghanistan, which, in addition to hosting a girls’ club, organized ceremonies in schools to distribute works of art. High-profile events were festive, often attended by senior government officials. When Kabul fell to the Taliban, Roya told Mr. Schumaker that she had been so outspoken in recent years that she feared retaliation. In recent TV appearances, she had said that her work with the club girls corps to carry out community service projects, such as painting neglected city properties, could be opposed by some like-minded people. closed. Roya had also said that she wanted a free and independent Afghanistan. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputation and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, people who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesman told The Timesthat that the group wanted to forget his past but that there would be some restrictions. When the Taliban entered Kabul, the university where she studied journalism was closed and the non-profit organizations that hired her stopped operations. High schools were eventually reopened, but only boys were allowed to attend. Everything was destroyed, Roya said. My life was in danger. She and her family had to flee.

Back in Wisconsin, Mr. Schumaker exploded an email on his network of friends and family. Donations were poured in, $ 5 to $ 5,000 each. Within a week, he had $ 50,000.

On August 24, a group of non-profit workers and their families, a total of 50 people, boarded a bus they had rented in Kabul to transport them to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Mr Schumaker eavesdropped on a trusted contact to meet them on the other side. He communicated with Roya from WhatsApp throughout the trip, which lasted 32 hours, including stops at Taliban checkpoints where travelers never found out their true destination. The scenes at the border resembled those at Kabul airport earlier this month, with thousands of people pressing on each other for hours under the scorching sun, waiting to cross. At least one person has been fatally injured. Pakistani guards were seeking permission to cross. Roya recalled crying as she prayed with them, please leave us. Please. Our lives are in danger. Amid the quarrel, the group split. Some families, after assessing the risk, decided to return to Kabul. Roya was worried. She wrote to Mr. Schumacher that he would rather be shot to death than not pass. In their fourth attempt, most of the families succeeded, including Roya, her mother, sister, and brother.

Their guide drove them away by van to reach a guesthouse in Quetta city to rest shortly before traveling to Islamabad, where they would live until they could relocate to another location. They were stopped on the way by the police, who ordered them to return, and the guide called the police to humanity, pointing to the tired women and children. Twenty-seven people in six families, including 13 children, arrived in Islamabad this month. About 10 days later, Mr. Schumaker made a lightning visit to Islamabad to meet Roya and others in person for the first time, keeping cash to pay rent, food and other basic necessities. He had illusions to get them for a good meal, but everyone thought it was too dangerous to go out. Instead, Mr. Schumaker got food from an Afghan restaurant. Back in the United States, Mr. Schumaker enrolled a childhood friend, a lawyer, to expedite immigration documents for the Royas family. It was not clear how long this would take, and Roya has already become impatient. Let me fight again, let me work again, she said.

