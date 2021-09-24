Isolate British climate activists block Dover port | Environmental activism

More than 40 climate protesters blocked roads around the UK’s busiest port as part of a campaign to tackle fuel poverty and reduce climate emissions.

Campaigns by Insulate Britain stopped traffic on the A20 around Dover in Kent shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Kent police said they had made 17 arrests and by 11.20am Dover Port Authority said traffic was flowing normally in and out of the country.

The group, which is demanding that all flats in the UK be completely isolated by 2030, has brought widespread disruption since its inception 10 days ago, with activists constantly blocking sections of the M25.

They have been condemned as selfish and dangerous by politicians and have drawn an angry reaction from many drivers.

This week, the government successfully applied to the high court for an order banning anyone from blocking the M25 scene of previous protests by the group. Anyone who violates the order can be found to be in contempt of court, which provides for a maximum sentence of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

However, a spokesman for the protesters said the order did not apply to the Dover protests.

In a statement, the group added: We are sorry for the disruption we are causing. It seems to be the only way to keep the issue of isolation on the agenda and draw attention to how poorly insulated homes are causing ill health, misery and early death for thousands of people.

We are failing families thirsty for the cold in the country and the elderly and placing a huge burden on the NHS.

An A20 lane remained blocked Friday afternoon with two protesters at the top of a tanker, reportedly attached to the vehicle. An activist, who gave her name as Stephanie, said: We do not want to be here. I want to be home with my family spending time with them, but if we do not do this they will have no future.

Senior conservative politicians have criticized the group, saying they are putting themselves and members of the public at risk. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the invasion of a highway is reckless and puts lives at risk.

The protesters have vowed to continue their campaign, which they say highlights the urgent need to improve the UK’s poorest housing stock, rated as the worst in Europe, to tackle carbon emissions. to feed poverty and public health.

A group spokesman said: Insulating our leaking homes is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce carbon emissions and has all these added benefits of reducing fuel poverty, creating jobs, reducing the burden on the NHS, and protecting people from overheating during future heat waves. It’s a mindless idea. Boris just has to keep working.

A government spokesman said the peaceful protest was a cornerstone of our democracy, but criticized Friday’s actions, saying they had put lives at risk.

The demonstrations we have seen in recent weeks have wreaked havoc on our streets, destroyed thousands of people and put lives at risk, and we are taking action to prevent these types of guerrilla tactics from being used in the future, they added.