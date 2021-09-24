International
Cabinet in UK splits to address truck driver shortage | Supply chain crisis
A cabinet split is hampering governments’ efforts to address the nationwide shortage of truck drivers that threatens refueling at several gas stations and sparked several panic purchases of fuel on Friday, the Guardian has learned.
Ministers are divided on the best way to address the shortage of truck drivers, with a meeting Friday afternoon expected to seek a compromise on whether to recruit more drivers from abroad.
On Friday, Grant Shapps, secretary of transport, said he would move heaven and earth to solve the problem, and put on the table the idea of adding truck drivers to the list of absentee professions, which would leave foreign drivers entered the country more easily.
But numerous sources said Shapps and Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, were skeptical about the idea, and another source said the Home Office, led by Priti Patel, was also unconvinced.
The idea is being pushed by Environment Secretary George Eustice, and the Cabinet Office, led by Steve Barclay, as a way to increase the availability of drivers to send gasoline to the front seats.
One possible compromise to be discussed Friday is a special short-term visa scheme for truck drivers that could handle the immediate crisis.
The Home Office will eventually decide whether to ease restrictions for drivers, with the government acknowledging that something needs to be done about the shortage to avoid scenes of chaos at petrol stations.
Kwarteng understands that he believes oil companies should pay their drivers more and offer better working conditions, rather than the UK looking to recruit from abroad.
A Whitehall source said those cabinet ministers who opposed resolving the list of deficient occupations would prefer a plan to tempt back in the sector some of the 600,000 people with heavy goods licenses who are not currently employed as drivers.
Another senior government source said some ministers appeared to be inclined to avoid at all costs the perception that Brexit was to blame for the absence, considering his reluctance to ease immigration rules.
Earlier Friday, Shapps said he would consider all options, including the possibility of issuing visas to capable short-term workers to capture the continental European pool of potential HGV executives. He said drivers should not panic as the problem will be alleviated relatively quickly.
I will watch everything, he told Sky News. I would not rule anything out. We will move heaven and earth to do whatever it takes to ensure that shortages are alleviated with HGV executives.
Asked about the Petroleum Dealers Association warning that drivers should keep a quarter of a fuel tank in their car in case the front lanes run out, Shapps downplayed the issue and said drivers should continue as usual and not to panic.
I’m not saying there is no issue, he said. There was an issue. Although there are stresses and strains in the system, it has generally not affected people’s daily lives when it comes to refueling. There is no shortage of fuel in the refinery.
Shapps blamed Covid, whom he said delayed 40,000 drivers taking their HGV driving tests, but added that the government had changed the law to ease the bottleneck. More than twice as many driver tests were now available compared to the pre-pandemic, he said.
Shapps said the lack of drivers was not a new problem and that the UK had relied for a long period of time on importing cheap European, often Eastern European, labor that underestimated the domestic market. He added: We need to make this a more attractive industry, welcoming pay and salary increases for HGV executives.
Asked about the role of Brexit in the driver crisis, he said that EU countries like Poland and Germany had very big and even bigger shortcomings. I have seen people point to Brexit as the culprit here; in fact, they are wrong, he said. Because of Brexit, I have been able to change the law and change the way we take our driving tests in a way I could not have done if we were still part of the EU. Brexit has actually provided some of the solution.
