Irish students join global climate strikes

Young people around the world are taking to the streets to demand urgent action to avert catastrophic climate change.

The movement, which started two years ago, was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The central requirement is to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius, as set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Miriam Gormally and her son Dylan and Max

Across Ireland, some students are bypassing the school to strike for climate action, with planned protests in the centers of Dublin, Cork and Galway.

For many, it is the first time they have participated in school climate strikes since the onset of the pandemic, when restrictions halted momentum.

Saoirse Exton, 16, of Limerick says Covid-19 had a major impact on the strike movement at the school. She has led a school climate strike every Friday since 2018.

Saoirse Exton by Limerick

“For me, Covid was really tough because I had to stop the weekly strikes. There just wasn’t enough connections between people. People just weren’t really coming, unfortunately.”

The Friday Moves for the Future began after then-15-year-old Greta Thunberg dropped out of school and instead sat outside the Swedish parliament to demand climate action.

The movement peaked in September 2019, when 7 million people around the world joined, including 30,000 young people in Ireland – making it one of the largest global protests in history.

Saoirse said she was participating in the protest in Dublin to hear her voice, saying the Government is not doing enough to fight climate change.

“I think it’s honorable that they’re actually thinking about it, but I think they need to take more action,” she said.

As the pandemic stopped young people from gathering together to strike, climate activists still got their message across online, and along with a global call for strike, Fridays For Future is encouraging those who can not gather today to strike. ‘joined the protest digitally.

Heather Doyle, 14, of Tipperary said she would participate online, leaving the school to join the virtual discussions and post her protest messages.

Heather Doyle of Tipperary

She said the pandemic has stopped the movement by reaching the large audience they made in 2019.

“It is attracting people’s attention and the people we want to attract are fossil fuel companies and decision makers,” she said.

“Most likely, they are much older than us and do not use social media as much as we do, so they do not see our strikes. So it has had a negative impact on that side of things.”

One of the organizers of Friday’s Future protests in Dublin is 18-year-old Beth Doherty, who said they have no choice but to have school climate strikes.

18-year-old Beth Doherty

“After Covid, I think we will see a change in energy. We will see that people want to get back on the road to bring this issue to the forefront,” she said.

“As far as where he is going, I think he will not go anywhere soon.

“As much as we would like to stop these protests and stop the strikes, we must continue until the action ends.”

17-year-old Salim Kajani from Dublin said he will continue to fight as long as necessary.

Salim Kajani from Dublin

“I’m only 17 now. I started it when I was 15. I will continue to move forward until I have the right actions.”

Friday’s Protest for the Future in Eyre Square, Galway

About 100 second- and third-level students gathered in Eyre Square in Galway this afternoon for Friday’s protest for the Future.

One of the organizers, Catherine McDonagh, said those who took part in the demonstration wanted to see faster action by the Government regarding environmental protection.

She said the next generation of voters were watching the coalition activities and needed to see certain steps being taken to address the climate crisis.

About 250 students took part in a climate protest on Merrion Street in Dublin city center.

Students are back on the streets being unbalanced to protest during the pandemic.

They say IPCC reports clearly show that we are in recent decades to stop climate change, which is not a problem for the future, but a problem for now.

About 250 students joined the protest on Dublin’s Merrion Street

In Cork, about 200 people took part in a demonstration at the Grand Parade and Patrick Street.

Participants were asked to wear masks and follow instructions for social distancing.

Sophomore Alicia O’Sullivan is an Environmental Officer with the UCC Student Union.

She said she was demonstrating because more action was needed to stop climate change, at home and abroad.

Alicia said she believes Ireland is “getting there” in relation to climate change, with the introduction here of a Climate Bill “a safe stone”.

“We definitely need to do more,” she said.

Alicia O’Sullivan

She said, for example, that farmers needed Government support to help them adopt more environmentally friendly practices.

“We have a great dependence on agriculture in this country,” Alicia told RTÉ News. “One thing we need to do is support farmers to make that transition – do not embarrass them and do not tell them they are doing the wrong thing (but) support them to do the best thing, which is to unite everyone. and create climate action. “

UCC Stundets Union President Asha Woodhouse holds a degree in environmental science and is pursuing a master’s degree in environmental law and natural resources.

“This is very close to home for me,” Asha told RTÉ News. “The threat is quite serious. Something is something I have struggled with myself as a student, seeing this in reality. In science, it is quite harsh. The worst part is that we have known it for so long and when you look internationally you can see that it is affecting people in many different time periods. “

Asha Woodhouse

One of the organizers of today’s demonstration in Cork was 16-year-old climate activist Amy O’Brien. She is a member of Fridays for Future Cork. She believes she is managing to bring about change.

“I think we have seen with the youth climate movement that it is really putting pressure on politicians,” Amy said. “We have a climate bill now and it is definitely not enough, but it has been brought to the central sphere – these demonstrations have been important in that.”

“Climate now, homework later”

In Germany, more than 400 “climate attacks” are taking place with Greta Thunberg to speak outside the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin.

Thousands of people gathered on the lawn there from late morning holding signs reading “Climate now, homework later”, “futurist our future” and simply “Vote”.

“Climate is an important issue and if it continues things will get worse and worse,” 14-year-old student Louise Herr told AFP.

Meanwhile in the UK, dozens of climate protesters blocked the entrance to the port of Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry hub, urging the government to step up measures to insulate homes.

The civil disobedience demonstration is the latest from Insulate Britain, whose activists have repeatedly blocked traffic on London’s M25 orbital motorway.

About 40 people blocked access to the east and west ports of Dover, in southeast England.

The port handles about 17% of Britain’s freight trade.