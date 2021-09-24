Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

Portugal is removing many of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions after becoming the world leader in vaccine proliferation. The country has fully vaccinated nearly 85 percent of the population, according to Our World in Data.

The government says starting October 1, it will lift limits on how many people can be in cafes and restaurants, weddings and baptisms, shopping malls, concerts and cinemas. Bars and discos will reopen, though only for vaccinated people and people with negative coronavirus tests.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said some restrictions should remain in place. Wearing face masks will still be mandatory on public transportation, and in hospitals, care homes and shopping malls. People coming from abroad by air or sea must still show a vaccine certificate or a negative virus test.

“The pandemic is not over,” he said. “The danger is still there.”

Restrictions are also being lifted in Norway.

The country will reopen society on Saturday, the government said on Friday, ending pandemic containment restrictions that have limited social interaction and hampered many businesses.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, left, has been embraced by the country’s Health Minister Bent Hoie as they give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Friday. (Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

“It has been 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime … Now is the time to return to a normal daily life,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

Removed restrictions include the one-meter physical distance rule. Food, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to stay open after midnight, schools and kindergartens can be returned to normal and “handshakes will be allowed again,” said smiling Health Minister Bent Hoeie.

He stressed that Norway will have “an increased alert” and local restrictions will be imposed if there has been an explosion.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 10:15 a.m. ET

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK | Alberta doctors on the verge of deciding which patients to take care of: Alberta doctors on the verge of deciding which patients to take care of The rise in COVID-19 in Alberta has pushed the capacity of hospitals to the margins and doctors may have to choose which patients receive critical care. Some doctors say more needs to be done and are calling for closure. 2:34

The head of the Alberta health system said Thursday that as of Sunday, hospitals have received a daily average of two dozen or more patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

Dr. Verna Yiu said the only way the healthcare system has been able to keep up with those figures is because some ICU patients have died. Alberta normally has 173 ICU beds, but there are doubled that number to 350 taking on additional space and assigning staff.

According to an update posted by Alberta Health Services on Thursday, 37 additional ICU spaces were added in just the last seven days.

“There are currently 310 patients in the ICU, the vast majority of whom are COVID positive,” the update said. “This is the highest number of ICU patients since the onset of the pandemic.”

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:25 AM ET

What is happening all over the world

A masked woman sits next to an open-air café, which is cordoned off, in Seoul on Friday. (Kim Hong-ji / Reuters)

As of early Friday morning, more than 230.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool, which collects data from around the world. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.7 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump on the coronavirus since the pandemic began as people returned from the country’s biggest holiday of the year.

The Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency said more than 1,750 of the 2,434 new cases reported Friday were from the capital’s largest area, where officials have raised concerns about an erosion on citizens’ vigilance despite enforcing the rules. strong physical distancing after a stalemate since July

INAmericas, an advisory panel of the CDC in the US has recommended an increase in the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and over and some adults with basic medical conditions that put them at risk for serious illness.

INEurope, coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record Friday amid a steady rise in infections.

Russia’s state coronavirus working group reported 828 new deaths on Friday, the country’s highest daily pandemic number. The previous record of 820 daily deaths was recorded on August 26, and on Thursday this week the number of daily deaths reached again at 820.

In all, Russian authorities have reported about 7.3 million confirmed cases and over 202,000 deaths. However, reports from the government statistics service Rosstat that report coronavirus-related deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality rates.

INMiddle East, Yemen receives third group of COVID-19 vaccines through global COVAX vaccine distribution scheme, health ministry says

INAfricaEgypt has authorized the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which trades shooting abroad, said on Friday. The country approved the Russian two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.

-By The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET