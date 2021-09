EU warns Russia of hacking ‘Ghostwriter’ ahead of German elections – TechCrunch

The European Union has warned it could take action over Russia’s involvement in “malicious cyber activities” against some EU member states. The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted numerous members of Parliament, government officials, politicians and members of the press and civil society in the EU, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was committed “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data”. The European executive statement, made up of the bloc’s heads of state, said the EU was considering “taking further steps”, but did not elaborate on what action it would take. “Today’s statement is about the strong denunciation of malicious cyber-activities, defined as Ghostwriters that some member states have been monitoring and linking to the Russian state,” Nabila Massrali, a Council of Europe spokeswoman, told TechCrunch. “These activities are unacceptable and everyone involved must end them immediately. Such activities seek to threaten our integrity and security, our democratic values ​​and principles, and seek to undermine our democratic institutions and processes. We call on the Russian Federation to respect the norms of responsible behavior of the state in cyberspace. “ No specific incidents were mentioned in the press release. But the spokesman added that the warning comes in light of the upcoming German elections on 26 September. Earlier this month, Germany said the Russia-linked Ghostwriter campaign had combined conventional cyberattacks with disinformation and impact on operations in a bid to spread disinformation before the next election. At the time, the German government said it had “credible information” that recent cyberattacks which involved hackers use email phishing in an attempt to obtain personal login information of federal and state lawmakers that could be attributed to actors in Russia, “especially the Russian military intelligence service GRU.” Ghostwriter has been around since 2017, according to a 2020 report by FireEye, and has been involved in anti-NATO disinformation campaigns, cyber espionage and malicious political revenge operations and leaks across Europe.In a follow-up report released in April this year, FireEye linked the Ghostwriter campaign to UNC1151, a threat actor believed to be backed by the Kremlin. Since Prevailion, a cyber security startup specializing in monitoring compromise breaches and cyber adversary intelligence, discovered that the infrastructure associated with UNC1151 is three times larger than previously documented, and its cyber cyber activities are more broader and more aggressive than initially suspected Me Karim Hijazi, Prevailion chief executive, said earlier this month that UNC1151 “is positioned for a much broader operation, both in Europe and potentially wider”.

