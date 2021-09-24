Britain under pressure to resolve truck supply issues

Political pressure is building on the British government to issue urgent work visas to EU truck drivers to help alleviate the country’s growing supply problems.

Some gas stations were closed in England because there were no drivers available to supply fuel supplies.

Britain is not running out of gasoline or oil – it is a significant producer of oil and gas – but finding the drivers to move petrol and oil to the front courts is as difficult for oil companies as any other sector in the British economy.

BP, which operates about 1,200 gas stations, has run out of petrol or diesel at 50 to 100 points. In a small number of cases, they have completely run out of both and had to close the outlet. Some Tesco garages, operated by Esso, had to be closed for similar reasons.

Covering the media with blankets has created several queues, and the British government has appealed to drivers not to panic to buy.

Transport-dependent industries have called on the government to calm down because immigration laws will tempt the estimated 15,000-20,000 drivers who have fled the country since the full Brexit measures came into force earlier this year.

The transportation industry has warned that there have been no quick fixes.

As the world’s fifth-largest economy emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, rising European natural gas prices and a shortage of post-Brexit truck drivers have left Britain facing high energy prices and a crisis possible food supply.

For months, supermarkets and farmers have warned that the lack of truck drivers was straining supply chains at the breaking point – making it harder to get goods on the shelves.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there was a global shortage of truckers after Covid stopped testing the truck driver, so Britain was doubling the number of tests.

Asked if the government will ease visa rules, he said the government will look at all options.

“We will do whatever it takes,” Shapps told Sky News. “We will move heaven and earth to do everything we can to make sure shortages are alleviated with HGV executives.”

“We have to see him calm down fast enough,” he said.

Carriers and logistics companies warned that there were no quick fixes and that any changes to testing or visas would likely be too late to ease shortages before Christmas as retailers pile up months ahead.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted there will be no going back to the 1970s when Britain was branded by allies as “Europe’s sick man” with three days of energy shortages and rampant inflation.

But as ministers urged the public not to panic about buying, some of Britain’s biggest supermarkets have warned that a shortage of truck drivers could lead to it before Christmas.

Such is the strain on the supply chain, McDonald’s had to remove milk and bottled drinks from the menu at its British restaurants in August and Nando’s chicken chain ran out of chickens.

Suppliers have warned that there could be more gasoline shortages due to the lack of drivers to transport fuel from refineries to retail outlets.

The truck industry body, the Road Transport Association, has called on the government to allow short-stay visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the gap as British drivers are being trained for the future.

“It’s a big challenge,” Rod McKenzie, head of policy at RHA, told Reuters.

In the short term he said international executives could help, even if it may be too late to help Christmas, and in the longer term the industry needed better pay and conditions to attract workers.

“It’s not hard work. We British do not help truckers the way Europeans and Americans do by giving them good facilities,” he said.

The British transport industry says it needs around 100,000 more drivers as 25,000 returned to Europe before Brexit and the pandemic halted the qualification process for new workers.

Shapps, who said the driver shortage was not due to Brexit, said the Covid-19 exacerbated the problem given that Britain was unable to test 40,000 drivers during traffic jams.

“It’s a bit of a global problem so it is not immediately clear that visa liberalization will solve the problem,” he told Times Radio.

Additional reports from Reuters