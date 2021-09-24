What are Friday Strikes for the Future? Greta Thunberg movement encouraging people to act according to climate





The Greta Thunberg campaign was back with her Friday strike for the Future today, encouraging young people everywhere to march. The 18-year-old joined a demonstration in Berlin, Germany earlier as voters prepared to go to the polls in the federal election over the weekend. She wanted the green issues to be at the top and in the package given to the electorate by the parties competing for their vote. And she was inclined to make the voices of the demonstrators be heard. So what exactly is Friday’s strike for the Future? Where did the activists express their opinions? And what do they aim to achieve? Here is what we know. What are Friday Strikes for the Future? Friday Strikes for the Future began in August 2018 when 15-year-old activist Greta Thunberg dropped out of her classes and began demonstrating for climate action. This prompted him to protest daily outside the Swedish Parliament on the eve of the country’s elections, in the hope of encouraging politicians to act on climate change. Once alone, Greta asked other young people to join her and they committed to carry out the action until the politicians agreed on policies in line with the Paris Agreement. Soon her local movement turned into an international awakening and Greta led demonstrations around the world, encouraging people to go to their parliaments and national council buildings to call for greater action against climate change. Where did they make their voices heard on Friday campaigns for the Future? Friday Strikes for the Future are taking place across the globe. Today’s action has seen climate activists descending on Lisbon, Portugal and Cape Town, South Africa. Some have even participated in the UK with street activists in Glasgow, Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the capital, London. What are the Friday strikes for the Future with the hope of achieving? People who take part in Friday’s strikes for the Future hope to be able to change the course of history when it comes to climate change, so that future generations are not hindered by this. asset their website , they say: The good news is that scientists believe that limiting heat is absolutely technically possible. With renewable energy technologies, changes in agriculture and transportation, and other major changes, we can limit heating and avoid even worse results. Scientists have modeled these paths towards a better future in detail, we just need our leaders to embrace them. Scientists have been looking for this for 50 years and have not heard, and that is why we are taking to the streets. Non-violent protests are an effective way to bring about change. For more stories from where you live, visit In your areawith

