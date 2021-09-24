The main suspect in the murder of Sabina Nessa may still be on the run UK News

Detectives fear that the prime suspect in the murder of Sabina Nessa is still at large, the Guardian understands, as the family of schoolteachers spoke of their shock.

Detectives are urgently looking for a man captured in CCTV images taken near the place where Nessa, 28, was found dead Sunday. The two men arrested in connection with the alleged murder have been released under further investigation.

Sister Nessas, Jebina Yasmin Islam, issued a statement Friday night ahead of a rally in East London Mosque, one of the many vigils taking place across the country. We as a family are shocked by the murder of our sister, daughter and aunt against my daughters. There are no words to describe how we are feeling as a family at the moment, she said.

We did not expect such a thing [this] it would ever happen to us. I urge everyone to walk the busy streets when returning home from work, school or friends’s homes. Please keep safe. She added: I ask you to pray for our sister and make dua [supplication] for her. May Allah grant him Paradise.

The man in the scene, who is seen dressed in casual attire and apparently clutching a red or orange object in his right hand, was in the south-east London area where Nessa was found dead the evening she was attacked, police said. The murder has rekindled concerns about the level of risk women face in Britain.

A 12-second clip released Friday by Metropolitan police shows the bald man wearing a black hooded coat and gray jeans looking over his shoulder and pulling his hood as he walks along a street.

Police Commissioner Met Louisa Rolfe asked anyone who might know the man to contact them. Speaking outside the New Scotland Yard force headquarters on Friday, she said: Anyone out there who may know who he is, or if you have seen that sight, and have any information, however small, please contact.

Police are investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa. Photo: AP

This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident. We were working extremely hard to ensure justice for the Sabinas family, who are at the forefront of our minds at the moment.

Police are investigating whether the attack started outside the apartment block where Nessa lived, as the victim was forcibly taken to Cator Park near where she was killed, it is understood.

Police declined to comment on reports in the Daily Telegraph that she was hit in the head shortly after leaving her apartment, and was then transported to the park. Rolfe said: There will be lines of inquiry that we can share and those that we can not, it is really important that we keep an open mind and do everything we can.

On Friday the Met said a 38-year-old man who had been arrested by murder detectives on Thursday had been released under investigation.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder before he was released under further investigation. Rolfe added that she did not believe the two men who had been arrested in connection with the murder were known to each other.

The Guardian understands that the main and most urgent focus of the investigation is to find the person captured in the CCTV images in Pegler Square near Cator Park the night Nessa was attacked.

Catch from CCTV released by the metropolitan police of a man that detectives want to talk about the murder of Sabina Nessa. Photo: Metropolitan Police / PA

Detectives have asked anyone who knows the man and a silver vehicle caught on CCTV in the same area to contact them immediately. They are keeping an open mind whether the attack was from a stranger or someone who knew Nessa.

Nessa, 28, is suspected to have been killed after she did what was supposed to be a five-minute walk to a pub from her home, around 8:30 pm last Friday.

Dozens of other bouquets were left in Cator Park where Nessa’s body was found. Tributes to the 28-year-old included a note that read: I miss her so much. RIP my beautiful friend. Another said: She just wanted to meet her friend. She was a few minutes from her home. She did not deserve this.

Several police cordons have been removed from the northern edge of the park, including those that had closed the OneSpace community center near where Nessa’s body was found, although he was abandoned despite a handful of officers patrolling on Friday.