International
Can Macron lead the European Union after Merkel steps down?
PARIS After the Germans vote on Sunday and a new government is formed, Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years as the dominant figure in European politics. This is the moment that Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has been waiting for.
The German Chancellor, though praised for navigating numerous crises, was long criticized for her lack of strategic vision. Mr. Macron, whose greatest style has ever corrupted his European partners, and Washington has put forward the idea of a more independent and integrated Europe, more capable of acting in its own defense and interests.
But while Anglo-American betrayal in the Australian submarine issue has underlined, Mr Macron sometimes possesses ambitions beyond his means. Despite the vacuum Mrs. Merkel leaves, a Macron era is unlikely to arise.
Instead, analysts say, the European Union is heading for a period of prolonged uncertainty and potential weakness, if not necessarily shifting. No person, not even Mr. Macron, or a new German chancellor will be as influential as Mrs. Merkel was in her power, an authoritative, well-informed leader who quietly managed the compromise and created consensus among a long list. noisy and more ideological colleagues.
This raises the prospect of paralyzing or confusing Europe through its challenges to what needs to be done about an increasingly indifferent America, in China and Russia, and in trade and technology, or even a more dangerous division of blocs, always probative unity.
And this means that Mr. Macron, who is himself re-elected in April and immersed in that precarious campaign, will have to wait for a German government that may not be in power until January or longer, and then work closely with a chancellor weaker German.
You have a weak German chancellor at the head of a larger, less unified coalition, said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Eurasia Group Europe, a political risk consultancy. A weaker chancellor is less capable of exerting influence in Europe, and then with Macron’s election, the political cycles of these two main countries will not be synchronized.
Uncertainty is likely to last until after the French parliamentary elections in June and this assumes Mr Macron wins.
Mr Macron has argued strongly that Europe needs to do more to protect its interests in a world where China is rising and the United States is focusing on Asia. His officials are already trying to prepare the ground for some key issues, eagerly awaiting January, when France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union. But given the possibility of lengthy coalition talks in Germany, the window of achievement is narrow.
Mr Macron will need German help. While France and Germany together can no longer run the European Union on their own, when they agree, they tend to bring the rest of the bloc with them.
So building a relationship with the new, even weaker German chancellor will be the main goal for Mr Macron. He must be careful, noted Daniela Schwarzer, executive director for Europe and Eurasia of Open Society Foundations, not to intimidate the Germans.
The Macrons’ leadership is destructive and the German style is to change institutions gradually, she said. Both parties will need to think about how they make it possible for the other party to respond constructively.
French officials understand that fundamental change will be slow and they will want to build on already evolving initiatives, such as the so-called European Interest Analysis strategic compass and a modest but steady increase in military spending on new capabilities through the new European Defense Fund and a program called Pesco, which aims to promote joint projects and European interaction.
After the humiliation of the ruined submarine deal, when Australia abruptly canceled a contract with France and chose a deal with Britain and the United States instead, many of his European colleagues are now more likely to agree with Mr Macron than Europe should be less dependent on Washington and spend at least a little more on its own defense.
However, few in Europe want to permanently damage ties with the Americans and NATO.
Italy wants a stronger, better Europe, but NATO was not on the French side for that, said Marta Dassu, a former Italian deputy foreign minister and director of European affairs at the Aspen Institute.
Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister whose voice is respected in Brussels, strongly believes in transatlantic relations, she said, adding: “We were closer to Germany than to France, but without all the uncertainties about Russia and China.”
France also wants to become more persuasive by using the economic and financial tools Europe already has, particularly trade and technology, officials say. The issue, they say, is not to push too fast, but to raise the European game against China and the United States, and try to encourage a comfortable culture with power.
But Frances’ German partners will themselves go through a period of uncertainty and transition. A new German chancellor is expected to win only a quarter of the vote and may need to negotiate a coalition agreement between three different political parties. This is expected to last at least until Christmas, if not longer.
The new chancellor will also need to speed up European affairs, which barely emerged in the campaign, and establish credibility as the newcomer among the 26 other leaders.
So now it is important to start thinking about concrete French-German victories during a French presidency that Macron can use in a positive way in his campaign, Ms. Schwarzer said. Because Berlin does not want to think about a scenario in which Macron loses to far-right Marine Le Pen or in which euro-skeptics like Matteo Salvini take over in Italy.
Whoever wins, German policy towards Europe will remain roughly the same from a country deeply committed to the ideals of the EU, cautious and willing to maintain stability and unity. The real question is whether any European leader can be the cohesive force that Mrs Merkel was and if not, what she means to the future of the continents.
Merkel herself was important in keeping the EU together, said Ulrich Speck of the German Marshall Fund. It took into account the interests of many people in Europe, especially Central Europe, but also Italy, so that everyone could be kept on board.
Merkel saw the European Union as the core of her policy, said a senior European official, who called her the guardian of the EU’s true values, ready to bow to hold the bloc together, as evidenced by the support of for the collective debt, formerly the German Red Line, to fund the coronavirus recovery fund.
Merkel acted as a mediator when there were many centrifugal forces weakening Europe, said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, head of the German office of the German Marshall Fund. Less is less clear on how the next chancellor will position himself and Germany.
However, Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, noted that whoever is chancellor, Germany is still responsible for more than half of China’s trade with Europe. Germany is far more important than other countries on all major issues, from how China is tackled to technology wars and climate change, he said.
That means Mr Macron knows he needs to channel German power behind his vision, he said.
But the French and Italian positions will be crucial, too, on important pending financial issues, such as fiscal and banking integration, trying to complete the single market and monitor the pandemic recovery fund.
Ms. Merkels’s departure could provide an opportunity for the kinds of changes Mr. Macron wants, albeit in a much reduced version. Ms Merkel’s love of the status quo, some analysts argue, was anachronistic at a time when Europe faces so many challenges.
Perhaps most important is the forthcoming debate on whether to change Europe’s spending rules, which in practice means getting countries to agree to spend more on everything from climate protection.
The real problem is that fundamental change would require a treaty change, said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a research institution in Brussels. You can not have fiscal integration and protection against theft, he said. There will be no legitimacy and it will not be accepted by the citizens.
But German election debates ignored these broad issues, he said.
The sad news, Mr. Wolff said, is that none of the three candidates for chancellor campaigned for any of these, so my basic expectations will continue to mix forward.
