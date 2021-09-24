Can Macron lead the European Union after Merkel steps down?

Uncertainty is likely to last until after the French parliamentary elections in June and this assumes Mr Macron wins.

Mr Macron has argued strongly that Europe needs to do more to protect its interests in a world where China is rising and the United States is focusing on Asia. His officials are already trying to prepare the ground for some key issues, eagerly awaiting January, when France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union. But given the possibility of lengthy coalition talks in Germany, the window of achievement is narrow.

Mr Macron will need German help. While France and Germany together can no longer run the European Union on their own, when they agree, they tend to bring the rest of the bloc with them.

So building a relationship with the new, even weaker German chancellor will be the main goal for Mr Macron. He must be careful, noted Daniela Schwarzer, executive director for Europe and Eurasia of Open Society Foundations, not to intimidate the Germans.

The Macrons’ leadership is destructive and the German style is to change institutions gradually, she said. Both parties will need to think about how they make it possible for the other party to respond constructively.

French officials understand that fundamental change will be slow and they will want to build on already evolving initiatives, such as the so-called European Interest Analysis strategic compass and a modest but steady increase in military spending on new capabilities through the new European Defense Fund and a program called Pesco, which aims to promote joint projects and European interaction.

After the humiliation of the ruined submarine deal, when Australia abruptly canceled a contract with France and chose a deal with Britain and the United States instead, many of his European colleagues are now more likely to agree with Mr Macron than Europe should be less dependent on Washington and spend at least a little more on its own defense.