The government is extending legal action against protesters blocking the A20 and strategic roads to Dover Port





National Highways have secured a further interim order to prevent protesters from occupying the A20 and strategic roads connected to the Port of Dover

those who violate the order will be in contempt of court and at risk of imprisonment and an unlimited fine

ministers condemn activists for undermining their cause, endangering lives and receiving emergency services from communities Another order was passed today (September 24, 2021) by the Supreme Court against climate activists who have staged a series of disruptive demonstrations along major roads and in the vital Port of Dover, trying to cause traffic jams and travel chaos for tens of thousands of people. . With immediate effect, the protesters will be in contempt of court if they violate the terms of an interim order won by the National Highways today. Violation of the order can be punishable by up to 2 years in prison and an unlimited fine, serving as a deterrent to anyone considering joining the disruptive action. National Highways previously secured an order against protesters for the guerrilla tactics used by activists in the M25 and intends to return to court to extend the order and potentially seek additional arrest powers. Government intervention will help deter activists from committing any further disruption. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: We are absolutely committed to defending the right to peaceful protest, but it is unacceptable that people can not do their daily business and that critical businesses or supplies are put on the edge of knives due to the reckless actions of some protesters with I commend the work of the Kent Police and Dover Port authorities today for resolving the issue quickly and keeping our critical supplies on the move, and I will do everything I can to prevent these types of guerrilla tactics from endangering people and their lives. keep our emergency services away from the communities that need them. Home Secretary Priti Patel said: The British public is really angry that the behavior of a selfish minority has put their lives in danger and caused incalculable disruption in our streets and now in Dover. We will not tolerate the recklessness of these few activists and the police continue to have our full support in cracking down on their dangerous behaviors. The public and the police want officers to return to the service of their communities and reduce crime by not dealing with happy people to endanger the safety and needs of others. The government is already completing the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030, investing billions of pounds to help industry and drivers switch to cleaner vehicles, and will continue its work to install thousands of charging points and drive the development of new technologies to achieve ambitious net zero goals. The recent Insulate Britains campaign group has led to significant disruptions on one of the UK’s busiest motorways, creating a congestion of traffic and more pollution, as well as blocking emergency services from reaching them. whose life is in danger. Over 200 people involved in the demonstrations have already been arrested and previous actions of the Rebellion of Extinction, of which Insulate Britain is a subsidiary, have cost British taxpayers $ 50 million.

