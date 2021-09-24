Ontario Vaccine Passport System to Remain During Winter, COVID-19 Cases Expected to Increase After Vacation

The Ontario chief physician says the nationwide vaccine certification system will be in place at least during the fall and winter, with some models predicting a “significant” increase in COVID-19 cases after the January and February holidays.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said the projected increase in cases is “worrying”.

Moore also announced an increase in capacity limits in some facilities that require evidence of vaccination, starting Saturday.

Effective at 12:01 a.m., sporting events, meeting and event spaces, concerts, theaters, cinemas will be able to operate at a capacity of 50 percent or up to 10,000 people.

At outdoor events where customers stay, capacity limits will be increased to 75 percent of capacity or 15,000 people (whichever is less). Where customers are sitting, that limit will be 75 percent of capacity or 30,000 people.

The Blue Jays will still have the option to play indoors when wet or cold weather is an issue because of the size of the Rogers Center, its ventilation and its attractive roof, Moore said.

“We are safe, even with the roof closed, given the amount of air and space we can continue to consider it an outdoor place,” he said.

Moore called the vaccine certification system that began earlier this week a “change game” for businesses in Ontario, adding that it would help ensure safety as the province expands capacity for indoor and outdoor environments.

Asked why the province is not setting up fast tests in schools, Moore said he was discussing the possibility with Dr. Peter Jni, director of the Science Advisory Board in the province.

“It would be difficult for us to test two million children every day or twice a week or three times a week,” Moore said.

“So we’re trying to have a strategy where if the community level is growing as it is in some areas in Ontario, and there are certain schools that continue to have high explosions or shortages, this is an environment where I think you have a test stay in the classroom … can be very, very useful. “

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 727 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more disease-related deaths and most vaccinations in a single day in more than a month, a day after Ontario’s new vaccine passport system entered in power.

Out of 673 cases today with a known vaccination status:

447, or 66 percent, were in those unvaccinated.

56, or about eight percent, had a single dose.

170, or 25 percent, had two doses.

Public health units collectively administered 46,550 doses of vaccine on Thursday.

Slightly more than 18,000 of them were first doses, while 28,494 were second strokes.

More than 85.6 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have now received at least one dose of one vaccine, while 79.8 percent have received two doses.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health :

Newly reported school-related cases: 173; 145 students, 26 staff and two individuals who were not identified. About 750 schools, or 15 percent of the 4,844 publicly funded Ontario schools, currently have at least one confirmed case. No schools in the province have been closed due to COVID-19.

Rotation of the seven-day average of cases: 655, its lowest point in almost a month.

The tests were completed in the last 24 hours: 36,855.

Nationwide test positivity rate:1.8 percent

Active cases:5,747.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases:193, with134 need a fan to breathe.

The death toll to date:9,688.