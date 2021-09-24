Catalan separatist leader released in Italy pending extradition hearingExBulletin



Lavdi Tullac / AP

Lavdi Tullac / AP

ROME (AP) Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was released from prison in Sardinia on Friday after a judge ruled he could be released pending the October 4 hearing for his extradition to Spain, where political fire is required for the uprising.

Puigdemont, the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region and a member of the European Union parliament, was released from prison in Sassari a day after being detained by police. He was invited to attend a Catalan cultural event and a meeting of Sardinian independence supporters on the Mediterranean island.

“Spain never misses an opportunity to be ridiculous. #I do not give up,” Puigdemont wrote on Twitter after his release from prison. Gathered by reporters outside the gates, he said for less than his 24 hours behind bars: “Very well, no problem. The police and prison guards were very professional, very serious people.”

The judge who authorized his release ruled hours ago that Puigdemont was free to travel without restrictions.

Judge Plinia Clara Azzena told The Associated Press by telephone from the court in Sassari that while she found his arrest valid, based on the documentation she reviewed, “we did not restrict him in any way. He can travel” if wants Me

Azzena and two other judges will hold a hearing on October 4 to decide on extradition.

Earlier, Puigdemont’s Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters that when the judge during the brief hearing asked his client if he wanted to go to Spain, Puigdemont replied “no”.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, for fear of arrest following the holding of an independence referendum for Catalonia, which the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

He was arrested Thursday night when he arrived at the airport in Alghero, Sardinia. Sardinia has strong Catalan cultural roots and its independence movement. Alghero, a town on the northwest coast of the island, is hosting the traditional Catalan folklore festival in which Puigdemont planned to attend.



Joan Mateu / AP

Joan Mateu / AP

“Freedom, freedom,” shouted demonstrators outside the courthouse in Sassari. They carried signs in a Sardinian dialect proclaiming, “Democracy, the Sardinian nation supports the Catalan nation,” and carried the flags of Sardinia and Catalonia.

Although Puigdemont currently holds a seat in the European Parliament, that legislature waived his parliamentary immunity.

Puigdemont’s ban sparked political unrest in Spain, where the topic of Catalan independence has been a deeply divisive issue for decades. The separatists demanded his release and planned street protests, while center-right parties said he should face justice.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez said during an official visit to the Canary Islands on Friday that he “has respect for all open legal proceedings in Spain, Europe and, in this case, Italy.”

Snchez, who recently began direct talks with Catalan regional leaders, said “dialogue is the only way to unite Catalans who have different opinions and bring Catalans together with the rest of Spain.”

Almost half of Catalans want to secede from Spain, opinion polls show. Most Spaniards do not want Catalonia to be granted independence.

At the heart of the immediate legal question was whether the order issued by Spain requesting Puigdemont’s arrest was valid. Gonzalo Boye, his lawyer, has insisted that the order issued in 2019 that provided the basis for Italian authorities to stop him has been suspended.

Boye told Spanish radio station SER: “We have to see if the arrest warrant is enforceable. It will depend on the legal authorities” in Italy.

The Spanish Supreme Court judge handling the case, Pablo Llarena, sent a letter to the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Criminal Justice, stating that the arrest warrant is “in force and pending the arrest of those accused of rebellion”.

Eventually, it would be up to the Italian Ministry of Justice to approve or deny the extradition. The Spanish Supreme Court, which issued the European arrest warrant, made no official comment.

It is not the first time that Spanish courts try to ban Puigdemont abroad. After a Belgian court refused to send him in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany, but a court there also refused to extradite him.

Nine Catalan separatists later received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July, but Puigdemont, who escaped, was not.

Puigdemont’s detention in Italy at the request of Spain has sparked outrage from several Italian politicians, including Sardinia-based Democratic Party lawmaker Romina Mura.

The arrest of a representative of the Catalan people sitting in the European Parliament, who is traveling to perform his functions and at the head of his arrest in Sardinia in a city of Catalan tradition and culture like Alghero, is a relevant political act , even if it is performed as a judicial act, “Mura said.

Alghero’s historical and cultural ties with Catalonia date back to the 14th century, when a Catalan-Aragonese force won a naval battle off the coast of Sardinia and the force commander triumphantly entered the town on Sardinia’s northwest coast.

About 20% of the inhabitants of Alghero speak a Sardinian dialect derived from the Catalan language and recognized by the national government of Italy and the regional government of the island.