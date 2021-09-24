Italy frees Catalan separatist leader from prison Here is how the case went.





An Italian court released a former leader of Spain’s region from prison on Friday, a day after his arrest with an order seeking his return to Spain for trial over a failed offer of independence he led four years ago. The court ordered the immediate release of Carles Puigdemont and did not restrict his movements, meaning he could leave the country. This left it unclear whether he would appear for further legal proceedings with the request to return him to Spain and, if not, whether Italy would have any way of forcing him. Mr Puigdemont is a member of the European Parliament, giving him a degree of legal immunity and banning him would have compromised his right to travel freely to attend European Parliament meetings, the court ruling said, secured. by his attorney and verified by The New York Times. What charges does Mr. Puigdemont face? If he eventually returns to Spain, he faces charges of rebellion for his leadership role in an unsuccessful attempt to declare Catalonia an independent state in autumn 2017, following a referendum that the Spanish government and courts had declared illegal. .

Pablo Llarena, a judge of the Spanish Supreme Court, has been pursuing Mr Puigdemont as a fugitive since he fled to Brussels in October 2017, and had issued a Europe-wide arrest warrant for him.

In 2019, the Supreme Court sentenced the main Catalan separatists to long prison terms for their roles in that secession attempt. But in June, Prime Minister Pedro Snchez pardoned them and they were released. The separatist leadership of Catalonia has since called for a general amnesty that would include them, such as Mr. Puigdemont, who fled the country before being tried. The Supreme Court has ruled that he must first appear in court. What will Italy consider when deciding whether to hand it over to Spain? The Italian judiciary will consider whether the Spanish allegations justify the extradition of Mr Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament.

But there are also questions as to whether the Spanish judiciary had suspended his lengthy arrest warrant before the former Catalan leader traveled to Sardinia. Lawyers defending Mr Puigdemont insist it was so. However, one of those lawyers, Agostinangelo Marras, said the Italian prosecutor concluded that the Spanish arrest warrant was still valid. The Spanish government said Friday that it was a matter for the courts in Italy and Spain to decide. Mr Snchez said his government would respect the court rulings, but added: “It is clear that Puigdemont must face justice. Mr Marras said a panel of three Italian judges would decide whether to send him back to Spain.

Mr Puigdemont was elected to the European Parliament in 2019, which assured him immunity from prosecution within the European Union. But that Parliament lifted his immunity in March, a ruling that was upheld by a European court in July. But the Italian judge stated in court letters that his immunity is still intact. Judicial authorities in Sassari, Sardinia, scheduled a hearing on October 4 to assess whether to extradite Mr Puigdemont to Spain, according to court documents. But by then, he could have already left the country. Why was he arrested now? Spain has repeatedly failed in its efforts to bring Puigdemont home for trial, both from Belgium, where he has lived since late 2017, and from Germany, where he was briefly arrested in 2018 before a regional court to order his release.

Mr Puigdemonts’s trip to Italy offered the Spanish judiciary a new opportunity to demand his return now that his parliamentary immunity has been lifted. Italian judges will consider charges lighter than those considered at the German hearing. Mr Puigdemont was then charged with rebellion, a charge more serious than insurrection, and one for which the German court said he saw no sufficient reason.

If Italy considers Mr. Puigdemont’s extradition, Martn Palladino, a Spanish professor of criminal law specializing in extradition cases, said legal issues may not be the only factor. We can not rule out that politics will affect this, in one way or another, he said. Is Mr. Puigdemont still influential in Catalan politics? The sudden arrest immediately strained relations between politicians in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and Barcelona, ​​the capital of Catalonia. It comes just a week after the Spanish prime minister paid a late visit to Barcelona to resume talks with Pere Aragones, the leader of Catalonia, to end the heated rift over the bid for independence. From Brussels, Puigdemont has continued to have significant influence on Catalan politics as the founder of a hardline separatist party, Together for Catalonia. His seat in the European Parliament has also given him a platform to criticize Spain. In the Catalan elections in February, a left-wing pro-independence party, the Esquerra Republicana, narrowly surpassed Mr Puigdemonts’s group as the largest separatist force.

After the vote, the candidate of Esquerra, Mr. Aragones took office as regional leader, promising to reduce tensions and renew political dialogue with Madrid. Earlier this month, Mr. Aragones discussed with Mr Puigdemonts’s party who should sit at the negotiating table with the central government. Speaking outside Sassari prison on Friday, Antonello Peru, a regional councilor in Sardinia, told reporters that he had met Mr Puigdemont in his cell after the hearing and he told him he intended to continue fighting for Catalonia’s independence. .

